Top Nigerian prophets and how their prophecies fared In 2021, by John Eguavoen

As usual, before we came into 2021, some top Nigerian prophets predicted what we should expect in the course of the year. This has become a tradition in Nigeria for prophets to released prophecies for the following year.

Most of the popular prophets who do this include Prophet Joshua Iginla, Primate Elijah Ayodele, late Prophet TB Joshua, Apostle Suleman and recently Prophet Odumeje and Apostle Okikijesu.

As we are about rounding off the year, it is important to do a review of their prophecies about 2021 and how they fared before the release of 2022 prophecies.

1. Prophet Joshua Iginla: The general overseer of Champions Royal Assembly, Prophet Joshua Iginla’s new year prophecies are always itemized. The ones for 2021 were numbered 34, most of which spoke about Biafra, Youths, Covid-19, Zambia election, African countries and the National Assembly. The validity of any prophecy is in it coming to pass and for Prophet Iginla, his 2021 prophecies that saw the light of the day are outcome of Zambia election, Uganda election and Biafra agitations.

2. Apostle Suleman: Just like Iginla, Apostle Suleman released 38 shocking prophecies for 2021 that have to do with politics, traditional institutions, entertainment, Covid-19, etc though most of them didn’t see the light of the day. In the course of the year, the man of God was faced with lots of scandals which overshadowed his shine in the prophetic.

3. Primate Elijah Ayodele: the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele’s new year prophecies always come earlier than every other notable man of God in Nigeria. Since his sojourn in the ministry, he has maintained a style to release his new year prophecies before Christmas, mostly December 22 or 23. One different thing about Primate Ayodele is his prophecies for the year are not always limited to some particular sectors but all sectors of the society, including sports, education, entertainment, politics, corporate organizations and others.

As said earlier, the validity of any prophecy is in its fulfilment, Primate Ayodele’s new year prophecies have proven record of validity because throughout this year, there has not been a week where new fulfilled prophecies of the man of God was not celebrated in the media.

Some of his fulfilled prophecies in 2021 include the high rate of kidnappings, death of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, Southern Kaduna crisis, building collapse in Lekki, bridge collapse, protest against Buhari, Fulani herdsmen/farmers crisis, crisis between lawmakers, Twitter ban, political tension in Imo and Anambra states, assassination attempt on Benue and Borno governors, impeachment of speakers, AGF crisis, outcome of Anambra election, Electoral amendment, attack on churches, death of lawmakers, PDP governors crisis, change in climatic condition, Covid-19 spread in the latter part of the year, death of serving prime minister, religious crisis in Plateau, death of celebrities, sack of NPA chairman due to indictments, Lionel Messi’s crisis in Barcelona, C. Ronaldo’s exit from Juventus, and many others. There are others on other African countries too that came to pass in the year.

4. Late Prophet TB Joshua: Although late Prophet TB Joshua was one of the prophetic voices in Nigeria but his 2021 prophecies were not a very clear one. He only spoke about Covid-19, his water and anointing oil which he said will be administered to probably cure the virus. He noted then that he wanted to study his new year prophecies well but never released any till he died in June.

5. Apostle Okikijesu: He is relatively new in the prophetic ministry but also released prophecies for the year 2021. In his prophecies, he spoke about the death of a governor, death of a 2023 presidential aspirant, crisis in Aso rock between January and March, though most of these didn’t manifest.

John Eguavoen wrote from Lagos