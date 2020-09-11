Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has condoled with the family of AVM Paul Dimfwina, Chief of Communication Information Systems, Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, describing his death as a big loss to Plateau State and Nigeria.

In a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, on Friday in Jos, Lalong described the deceased as a committed and dedicated NAF Officer who discharged his duties diligently.

According to the statement, the condolence message was delivered by the Plateau State Liaison Officer in Abuja, Pius Yenshi, to the family of the deceased.

He urged the family to be consoled by the deceased’s record of excellence in service in the Air Force, having served and commanded many formations successfully.

The governor assured the family that the State would not abandon them as the deceased was a patriotic son who did his best for the progress of the state and service to the nation.

The late AVM Paul Dimfwina was born on April 28, 1964 and hailed from Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau.

He was enlisted on September 23, 1984 as a member of the Nigerian Defence Academy 36 Regular Course and was appointed the CCIS of NAF Headquarters in 2019, the position he held until his death.