The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has vowed to rescue the 15 people abducted at Kabi, a community in Kuje, Abuja on Saturday.

Matilda Mati, spokesperson for the command, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Abuja that the search for the victims was already in progress.

Among the victims are a former Vice Chairman of the local government, serving Councillors, a Special Adviser to the Chairman, Kuje Local Government, and the area’s Transport Officer.

Eyewitness account indicated that the kidnappers, who hid in the bush, took advantage of the bad Kabi Road and blocked the path, shot sporadically into the air, before hijacking the victims.

Mati, who described the incident as unfortunate, said measures were being put in place to tackle insecurity in the FCT, and called for cooperation from all residents.

NAN.