Top journalist joins Mushin chairmanship race, unveils agenda 

As Lagos State gears up for the local government elections, top journalist, ‘Tunde Ogunmola, has officially thrown his hat in the ring for the chairmanship seat of Mushin Local Government, while he has also unveiled his S.E.R.V.I.C.E Agenda for the development of the community.

Ogunmola, a grassroots politician with passion for service, has contributed significantly to Mushin’s socio-political landscape.

Among other services, he had served as a member of the publicity and media committee of a frontline political party during the 2023 general elections in Mushin where he brought his wealth of experience to bear on the much-vaunted aspiration of the party from below to the highest possible offices.

Ogunmola has also authored two volumes of “Icons of Mushin,” a book that celebrates distinguished individuals Mushin has produced and also provides answers to probing questions often asked about Mushin community.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, the chairmanship hopeful emphasised that his aspiration is driven by a genuine desire to serve and change the narratives in grassroots governance.

While unveiling his comprehensive development blueprint tagged S.E.R.V.I.C.E Agenda in alignment with the Lagos State government’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda, Ogunmola pledged to work assiduously to improve the lives of Mushin residents.

“Mushin Local Government does not exist in a vacuum; it thrives within Lagos State, a hub of exponential growth and development. Therefore, our programmes must align with the state’s socio-economic agenda while addressing the unique challenges of Mushin residents,” he stated.

“S.E.R.V.I.C.E, is an acronym for my envisaged administration’s seven points strategic development agenda, and this stands for: Security and Safety, Education and Healthcare, Resounding Economic Empowerment, Visionary Leadership and Community Engagement, Infrastructure and Agric Development, Comprehensive Youth Empowerment and Sports Development, and Environmental sanitation and Sustainability.

Speaking further, Ogunmola stressed that it’s high time ideas, opportunities, and good governance were explored to bring about transformational and integrated development to Mushin. Hence, his mantra is, “Mushin Project, exploring ideas, opportunities, and good governance for a greater Mushin”.

“Development planning will also be the fulcrum of my administration of Mushin LG. Because through development planning and implementation of planned objectives, resources will be allocated wisely, priority will also be given to the needs and pressing demands of residents of Mushin”, he emphasized.

The grassroots politician vowed to bring transformative change to Mushin by implementing impactful policies and programs, while ensuring transparency and accountability in governance.

“I will be committed to serving my people to the best of my ability. We cannot continue doing the same thing and expect different results. That is why I’m stepping forward to serve. My mission is simple; deliver the best for the people of Mushin.” he stated.

