Top government officials, celebrities, others for Okpe language movie premiere

Top government functionaries, business moguls and celebrities will on Sunday, November 26, 2023, view the first-ever screenings of Okpe Language movie, Izede Efe.

A statement by the Executive Producer of the movie, Barrister Kingsley Akpederin said, the event will take place at Wetland Event Centre, Sapele between 12 noon and 5.00pm.

It said, “Political and traditional leaders, community and religious leaders as well as administrators and students’ leaders will step out of their houses on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

“The stars of the movie written by Blessing Okpenihwo and Akpederin Kingsley will turn up in Sapele for the film’s main premiere.”

Produced by MTO Movies Academy and Directed by Blessing Okpenihwo, the star-studded movie is the initiative of the Ehensiri Okpe Foundation, and it contains a contemporary message of the need for youths to appreciate hard work and legitimate processes to achieving wealth or financial success.

‘’If this message sinks into the psyche of our people especially the youths, the phenomenon of vices like robbery, kidnapping and ritual killings would be a thing of the past’’ the statement said.

The theme of the movie, according to Akpederin, is driven home by the reward for hard work and legitimate efforts of two young graduates while two others who put their hands into despicable vices for wealth ended up regrettably.

The statement emphasized that the Ehensiri Okpe Foundation opted to have a physical premiering of the movie to reawaken the entertainment consciousness among our people in the area of employing our local languages many of which are gradually going into extinction.

The success of the programme, he said, would motivate the people, especially the youths of Delta State and the entire Niger Delta which is a region with several minority languages to employ these languages in various entertainment genres.

‘’We need to encourage the reclaiming of various art forms in the various Delta State indigenous languages. The traditional storytelling, proverbs and riddles, various forms of traditional songs, and traditional dances need to be reclaimed. They are our collective heritage which must not be permitted to fade away. If we allow them to finally disappear, then this generation would be cheating on future ones’’.

Akpederin urged the government to support the project of reclaiming the collective arts heritage.

The notable Okpe leader and film producer also underscored the guest list and the stars of the movie shot at Osubi Town in Okpe Local Government Area and Sapele in Sapele Local Government Area

‘’Rhoda Okpako, Atarhe Oyovwe, Blessing Okpenihwo, Doris Obeje and other indigenous stars of the Okpe Ethnic nationality really put their hearts into the movie. It was an opportunity for some extremely gifted Okpe actors to showcase their natural performing talents’’ he said.

“The movie is subtitled in English Language which therefore enables all those who can read and understand the English Language to perfectly have the full benefit of the entertainment and message offered by the movie. ‘’IZEDE EFE is therefore for all irrespective of tribe or ethnicity. The soundtrack of the movie titled “Ghwabọfo” which means “Watch Your Hands Clean” is a standard one which has already gone viral for its highlife melody and message’’.

‘’The Okpe Union has also promised to send a powerful delegation,’’ he added.