Top 60 NDLEA cases of 2022 that shocked Nigerians, got internet buzzing

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in the short while that General Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd) took over the mantle of the leadership of the agency, has shown an amazing achievement, with over 1,000 cases cracked.

Drug barons and couriers seem to have jettisoned the old method of ingesting pellets of cocaine to evade detection.

By our reckoning and analysis, pregnant women, physically challenged persons, freight agents and traffickers concealing drugs in foodstuff, electronics, beverages and body wears, clinch the prize in ingenuity.

JULIANA FRANCIS looks at the top 60 cases of the anti-narcotic agency that got tongues wagging and social media buzzing in 2022.

These selected top cases were examined in no order of importance and relevance. They are all important and significant in spite of the numbering.

Dismissed DPO arrested for drug possession

At our one number position on the top NDLEA cases that shaped the year 2022 is the arrest of Monday George Chika, 64, in Niger State. He is the former Divisional Police Officer of Idanre Police Station, Ondo State and was dismissed from service for drug offences. He was arrested with an accomplice, Emmanuel Eniola, 40, with 280 blocks of compressed cannabis weighing 168kg. They were arrested on January 30 in Mokwa, Niger State, after their Toyota Avalon car marked EKY 429 BZ (Lagos) and loaded with the substance at Idanre and heading to Kanji, Borgu area of the state was intercepted.

Female wanted kingpin arrested after weeks hunt

A female drug kingpin, Jemilat Seriki, was arrested for drug possession after weeks of manhunt. NDLEA agents seized over 22,160 kilograms of Codeine syrup, Methamphetamine, and Skunk at Apapa seaport and a notorious drug den, Akala, Mushin, Lagos in two major operations. The seizure followed intel from foreign partners and the cooperation of other port stakeholders. This major operation witnessed awesome synergy between the NDLEA and other sister agencies. In fact, at Akala, NDLEA Strike Force operatives in their numbers with support from the military stormed fortified warehouses in the drug den and arrested 17 suspects.

Traffickers’ attempts to smuggle drugs via plastic hair relaxer containers scuttled

Our third position is the scuttling of attempts by traffickers to smuggle drugs out of Nigeria to international communities by NDLEA officers at the airports. Indeed, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, the traffickers planned to export different quantities of Methamphetamine to Brazil and the United Kingdom, but failed, thanks to the eagle-eyed narcotic officers at the airport. The first bid was made on January 28 through the SAHCO export shed where operatives intercepted 0.80kg of Meth concealed in a relaxer plastic container heading to the UK. A suspect, Akuta Chioma Lucy, who presented the consignment for the search was arrested for further investigation. The second attempt was on February 4 during the outward clearance of passengers at Gate ‘C’ Departure hall of the airport when an intending male passenger on Ethiopian Airline going to Brazil, Onyeaghala Chidi was intercepted with 500grams of Meth concealed inside three plastic hair relaxer containers.

NDLEA intercepts suspect with 268 debit cards

Fourth on the list is the arrest of a male passenger, Iliyasu Yushau Yushau, who was coming from Kampala, Uganda via Nairobi, Kenya. He was intercepted by operatives with 268 debit cards belonging to Access Bank, GTBank, and Zenith Bank, during the inward clearance of passengers on the flight on January 30.

Hectares of cannabis farms destroyed in Edo State

Agents of the Agency in Edo State February 4 stormed the Igbogiri forest, Orhionwon Local Government Area and destroyed four dry season Cannabis farms measuring 3.067718 hectares. This followed the evacuation of 20 bags of compressed blocks of Cannabis weighing 269.5kg stored in a bush at Uzebba, Owan West LGA, the previous day and the arrest of Afadama James, 42, with 348kg cannabis at Owan, Ovia North East LGA on February 2.

Undergraduate arrested for drug possession in Delta State

Operatives of the Agency in Delta State arrested a 21-year-old student of Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Kate Osagie, over a 17.6grams designer drug she ordered from Onitsha, Anambra State.

Woman nabbed for attempting to smuggle drugs to insurgents

A daring woman, identified as Fatima Musa, 30, was arrested in Borno State on 3rd Feb for attempting to smuggle pentazocine injections into the camp of surrendered insurgents.

Narcotic agents impound 885 blocks of Cannabis Sativa after N400,000 bribe

Operatives in Plateau State intercepted a truck marked LSD857XB coming from Ekpoma, Edo State with 885 blocks of cannabis sativa that weighed 736kg. N400,000 paid to bribe the arresting officers was warehoused as part of exhibits for prosecution.

Woman taking Methamphetamine to Abuja intercepted

A woman identified as Charity Omuche, 29, who was taking 2kg of Methamphetamine to Abuja from Anambra State was intercepted on February 4 by operatives at the Gwagwalada area of the FCT.

Three trans-border traffickers held with 48,000 tabs of Tramadol

The NDLEA arrested three trans-border drug traffickers, while they were trying to smuggle 48,000 tablets of 225mg Tramadol through Mubi, Adamawa State to the Cameroon Republic, just as over 1,500 kilograms of imported Loud and other illicit substances have been intercepted in raids across Lagos and Edo States. The suspects: Mohammed Hussaini, 32; Adamu Bella, 18; and Mohammed Umar, 18, were arrested at Tsamiya Junction, Madanya Road, Mubi, Mubi North LGA, Adamawa State on January 28 with the exhibits concealed in the packets of another drug. When interviewed, they claimed the drugs were being taken to Bagira town along the Nigeria-Cameroon border to be delivered to some Cameroonians for onward delivery to Maroa in Cameroon.

NDLEA intercepts 22 passports of six countries

Operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos during their routine cargo search intercepted a consignment of 22 international passports of six different countries concealed in a bag of Garri among other food items. Nine of the passports were three each of UK, France and Portugal, while the rest were: Nigeria – 8; Ghana – 4; and Cameroon – 1.

Operatives recover cannabis concealed in cartons of Golden Morn

NDLEA agents working at the airport recovered 12 parcels of cannabis weighing 4.95kg concealed in a carton of Golden Morn packaged for export through the SAHCO export shed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos State.

Two arrested for hiding 126.5grams of meth in DVD players

The Agency in Plateau State on January 28 arrested two suspects: Emeka Ezenwa, 37, and Julius Akingbe, 45, for being in possession of 126.5grams of methamphetamine concealed inside a DVD player coming from Lagos, while a raid in Kampani Zera-Wase LGA of the state on Friday led to the arrest of Fatima Sadiq, 20, who was caught with 21.3kg cannabis.

19 bags of cannabis hidden in bush recovered

In Edo State, operatives recovered 19 bags of cannabis weighing 144.10kg stored in the bush along Uromi Road, Esan North East LGA ready to be transported to other parts of the country, while eight bags of the same substance weighing 111kg were recovered from a bush at Iruekpen, Esan West LGA.

General Overseer arrested with 54 sticks of drug wrapped around body

NDLEA Operatives also arrested the General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church, Rev. Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos while on his way to a three weeks crusade in Nairobi, Kenya with 54 sticks of drugs wrapped around his body. The youthful and popular preacher, who has his church headquarters in Isuaniocha, Mgbakwu Road, Awka, Awka North LGA, Anambra State and two other branches in Lagos and Abuja, was arrested on March 7 during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi via Addis Ababa. When tested, the 54 sticks proved positive for cannabis. The clergyman confessed during a preliminary interview that he packed that quantity of illicit substance on his body to use during his three weeks crusade in Kenya.

40 parcels of cocaine found on Brazilian returnee

On our sixteenth number of cases that made 2022 buzz was the arrest of Nnakeanyi Chukwuka King, who arrived at the MMIA on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa. He was intercepted during the inward clearance of passengers at the E-Arrival Hall of the MMIA. During a search of his luggage, 40 parcels of Cocaine concealed inside bottles of body cream with a gross weight of 9.70kg were recovered from the suspect.

Freight agent arrested for attempt to smuggle cannabis to London

Operatives arrested a freight agent, Rafiu Abbas, at the NAHCO Export Shed of the airport when he presented a cargo containing 19.15kg of cannabis going to London. The illicit substance was concealed inside plastic containers labelled as “African Dishes” and packed in a bag.

63-year-old arrested for hiding drugs in industrial torch packets

Our 18th top case that shaped 2022 is the arrest of 63-year-old Vincent Obimma on March 11. He was arrested with 350grams of cocaine and 150grams of heroin at a park in the Apapa seaport corridor in Lagos. The drugs were hidden in industrial torch packets heading to Kano, Kano State.

Suspect arrested with 1959 bottles of codeine

Also arrested in 2022 and on our 19th place is a drug dealer in Kaduna State, James Okenwa. He was arrested in a follow-up operation at Central Market, Kaduna. He admitted being the owner of 1,807 bottles of cough syrup with codeine that were recovered from two suspects at a tollgate. At the point of his arrest, another 152 bottles of the drug were recovered from his vehicle. He has accepted ownership of all the 1,959 bottles of the codeine syrup.

Fake security agents arrested for drug trafficking

In Yobe State, two fake security agents, Akalonu Justin and Azimbi Festus, coming from Onitsha, Anambra State and heading to Maiduguri, Borno State, were arrested with 25 blocks of Cannabis Sativa weighing 12.5kg and 1,598 bottles of Codeine Syrup weighing 159.8 litres.

NDLEA intercepts 3000,000 capsules of opioids

On our list and the 21st case is the interception of 3,000,000 capsules of opioids more dangerous and potent than tramadol at Jaelith Bonded Container Terminal under Tincan seaport in the Apapa area of Lagos. The seizure of 3,000,000 capsules of Tapentadol and Carisoprodol weighing 1,500 kilograms on March 7, 2022 followed a similar operation in which anti-narcotic officers of the Agency also intercepted 8,613 kilograms of Loud cannabis smuggled in from Ghana through the waterways at the Eko Atlantic Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos on March 6. The seized drugs at the bonded terminal were discovered during a joint examination of a 20ft container, SUDU 7774749 with operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service. Further investigations uncovered that the container originated from India and arrived in Nigeria Apapa port on February 10, 2022. Findings showed that the Tramadol found and labelled as Tafrodol 120mg is actually Tapentadol, which is a more dangerous and potent opioid than Tramadol. It was also discovered that the container, SUDU 7774749 was consigned from India in Nhava Sheva port, then transloaded through Morocco and Ghana to Nigeria.

Agents destroyed 255 hectares of cannabis farms across five LGA of Ondo State

Operatives of the NDLEA in a major operation that lasted seven days destroyed a total of 255 hectares of cannabis farms spread across five local government areas of Ondo State. In addition, 13 suspects were arrested and 250 kilograms of cannabis seeds as well as 63.85kg of cannabis weeds were recovered during the operation deep inside five major forests: Omolowo/Powerline forest; Ipele forest; Ala forest; Ogbese forest; Utte and Okuluse forest that spread across five local council areas of the state. The exercise, codenamed: “Operation Abub,” which began at Ogbese forest on February 15 lasted till February 21, 2022. At the Ogbese forest, a suspect, Olatunde Olaoluwa, was arrested in his cannabis farm measuring 10 hectares, which was destroyed and burnt along with other cannabis farms spread across the Ogbese riverbank.

Indian national nabbed for smuggling 134,700 bottles of Codeine syrup into Nigeria

An Indian businessman, Vyapak Nutal, was interrogated by operatives of the NDLEA over the smuggling of 134,700 bottles of Codeine syrup into the country through the land border between Nigeria and Niger Republic in Sokoto State. The suspect had loaded the consignment into trucks in Cotonou, Benin Republic and drove through the land borders via the Niger Republic before entering Sokoto State at the Illela border. Just as Nutal settled in a hotel in Sokoto State, credible intelligence revealed that he began to look for buyers for the controlled drug. While operatives were on his trail, officers of the Department of State Services were able to apprehend him and swiftly handed him over to the NDLEA on February 10, 2022.

Suspected heroin traffickers arrested on way to Morocco, Dubai

Our 24th case is the attempts by drug traffickers to export large quantities of Heroin, Methamphetamine, Khat, Tramadol and Cannabis through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State as well as three courier companies in Lagos. Their efforts were have been frustrated by narcotic officers who intercepted the illicit consignments. The suspects were arrested on February 8 at the Lagos airport. Felix Rotimi Eshemokhai was arrested with 1.75kg heroin while trying to board Royal Air Maroc to Casablanca, Morocco, while another trafficker, Okafor Emmanuel Onuzuruike, was also nabbed the same day during his bid to travel on RwandAir to Dubai with 2.2kg of Cannabis concealed in foodstuff.

Trans-border drug dealer, gang arrested while taking cannabis to Niger Republic

A trans-border drug dealer, Shu’aibu Salisu, and his gang along with their consignment of 578kg of Cannabis meant for the Niger Republic intercepted in Kwara State on February 8 when two persons: Gambo Lawal and Ibrahim Mohammed, were arrested while conveying the drug to someone in Charanchi, Katsina State. A follow-up operation led to the arrest of Salisu and two others: Sani Musa and Auwal Amina, the same day after at different locations within Kaita LGA, Katsina.

Fake security agent arrested over 239grams of cannabis, 10 rounds of ammunition

Narcotic agents in Benue State arrested a fake security agent, Dennis Emadiong, on February 12 at a checkpoint with 239grams of cannabis and 10 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition while on his way from Akwa Ibom State to Maiduguri, Borno State. Another suspect, Stephen Folorunsho, was also nabbed during a routine Stop and Search operation along Apir-Makurdi road with 147 compressed blocks of cannabis weighing 130kg stuffed inside bales of used clothes, popularly called Okrika, on his way to Gombe State.

Father of four arrested in possession of black liquid cocaine

Narcotic agents arrested a 52-year-old father of four who claimed to be a businessman, Okeke Adolphus Anayochukwu, for possession of black liquid cocaine at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Okeke was arrested with 20.75 kilograms of black liquid cocaine on 15th March upon his arrival at the Abuja airport onboard a Qatar Airways flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil through Doha, Qatar to Abuja. The liquid was discovered upon search of his two luggage stuffed with six smaller bags containing 32-makeup mascara, which tested positive for cocaine. Married with four children, Okeke said he deals in children’s wear before delving into the illicit drug business. He claimed he met the person who gave him the consignment to deliver in Nigeria for a fee of N2 million at a drinking joint in Brazil.

Narcotic officers recover 865.2kg of cannabis sativa

Narcotic officers in Ogun State on March 16 recovered 865.2kg of cannabis sativa around Otapele-Obada road in Imeko-Afon LGA. The consignment was brought in from Benin Republic on motorbikes for onward transportation to Lagos and Abeokuta. The same day, operatives in the state arrested Bello Ibrahim, 38, with 312.4kg of cannabis sativa at Ogere tollgate, Ikenne LGA.

NDLEA seizes drugs worth N5b at International Airport

No less than 9.5 million tablets of pharmaceutical opioids: Tramadol and Exol 5 worth over N5billion have been seized at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Edo State by operatives of the NDLEA and Nigeria Customs Service. Of the figure, 214 cartons of Tramadol 225 under 10 different brand names, which translate to 9, 219, 400 tablets weighing 6, 384.5kg, with an estimated street value of N4, 609, 700, 000 were transferred on March 29 alongside 85 cartons of dried Khat leaves with a total weight of 1, 327.35kg by the Nigerian Customs to the MMIA Command of NDLEA as a symbol of the synergy between the two law enforcement agencies.

Brazilian returnee arrested with 73 sachets weighing 8.15 kilograms of cocaine

At the Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State, a Brazilian returnee, Nnanna Anayo Michael, 39, was arrested during the inward screening of passengers on board Qatar Airline flight QR1433 from Doha to Port Harcourt on March 29. Nnanna was arrested with 73 sachets weighing 8.15 kilograms of cocaine, which was the largest seizure of such at the airport since it began international flight operations years ago. During a preliminary interview, Nnanna said he departed Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday at midnight en route from Qatar to Port Harcourt. He claimed an unidentified person in Sao Paulo gave him six-bed sheets in which the drug was concealed to deliver to another unidentified person at Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa. The 73 cocaine sachets were hidden in 4×1 feet factory-sewn colourful bed sheets. Five of the bed sheets contain 12 sachets each, while the sixth bed sheet contains 13 sachets. An immediate follow-up operation led to the arrest of 50-year-old Monday Alaisu, who travelled from Lagos to pick up the drug from Nnanna. He was arrested at the airport’s carpark where he was waiting to receive Nnanna with the latter’s photograph taken at the Brazilian airport and his international passport’s Data Page in his hand.

Brazil drug cartels efforts to smuggle cocaine into Nigeria frustrated

Narcotic agents frustrated attempts by Brazil-based drug cartels to smuggle substantial quantities of Cocaine into Nigeria through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos by concealing the Class-A illicit substance in teabags. One of the suspects is 33-year-old Pascal Ekene Okolo, who was arrested during an inward clearance of Qatar Airways flight from Sao Paulo via Doha at the arrival hall of the NAIA on April 17. Okolo, who claimed to be in the wine business in Brazil, was arrested with a travelling bag containing different medicinal teabags, which were used to conceal 4.1kilograms of cocaine.

Canada-based Nigerian arrested over two blocks of cocaine

A Canada-based Nigerian, Anigo Christian Godspower, was intercepted at the D-Arrival Hall of the MMIA, Ikeja during an inward clearance of passengers on Qatar Airways from Sao Paolo via Doha to Lagos. When his luggage was searched, two blocks of Cocaine with a total weight of 2.10kg were discovered. The 52-year-old Anigo claimed he operated an unregistered Bureau De Change business before delving into the illicit drug trade.

Narcotic agents uncover heroin concealed in lady’s footwear

At our number 33 slot top case that shaped the NDLEA is the busting of a drug cartel by the narcotic agents. The cartel was about to export 950grams of Heroin concealed in the soles of lady’s footwear through the MMIA cargo shed, when eagle-eyed operatives foiled it and arrested two suspects linked to the crime. Those arrested between April 16 and 17 in connection with an attempt to export the drug to Monrovia, Liberia are Idokoja Solomon Chukwurah and Patrick John Tochukwu.

Three drug dealers sing like birds in NDLEA custody over possession of Cannabis Sativa

The arrests of three men: Muhammad Sani Ibrahim, Kamilu Ibrahim and Bashir Ibrahim, for trafficking in cannabis Sativa is another case worth mentioning. Indeed, a week after Muhammad Sani Ibrahim sent 12.1kg of cannabis from Lagos to Kaduna, operatives were able to trace and arrest him and brought him to Kaduna after his consignment was intercepted. The second suspect, Kamilu Ibrahim, was also arrested the same day at Kargi village in Kubau LGA, Kaduna State with 10.6kg of Cannabis Sativa, while Bashir Ibrahim was arrested on April 2022 after his four consignments containing Cannabis Sativa weighing 44.6kg were intercepted three days earlier along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

Two female drug dealers busted

In Akwa Ibom State, two women showed that what men can do, women can also do. The women: Eno-Obong Edet, 36, and Hossana Esema Ukpong, 28, were arrested with various quantities of Rohypnol, Diazepam, Tramadol and Cannabis.

NDLEA arrests billionaire drug baron behind N3b Tramadol

A billionaire drug baron behind the N3 billion Tramadol deal involving the embattled suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari-led Intelligence Response Team, Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu, was arrested by operatives. According to Agency, after months of surveillance and evading arrest, Ukatu, who is Chairman of Mallinson Group of Companies, was eventually nabbed onboard a flight to Abuja at the MM2 terminal of the Lagos airport, Ikeja on April 13. Investigations revealed he was a major importer of large consignments of different brands and high dosages of Tramadol Hydrochloride ranging from 120mg to 200mg, 225mg and 250mg, all of which are illicit. Ukatu owns pharmaceutical and plastic manufacturing companies, which he used as a cover to import illicit drugs into Nigeria. This is in addition to operating 103 bank accounts, most of which are used to launder money.

Brazil-based drug cartel smashed

At our number 37 is the arrest of Brazil-based drug cartels attempting to smuggle large consignments of Cocaine into Nigeria through three major international airports in Port Harcourt, Abuja and Lagos. At least even suspects were arrested.

Cocaine concealed in lotion plastic bottles sealed with candle wax discovered

At the Port Harcourt International Airport, five suspects were arrested on April 9. Three of them were arrested during the inward screening of passengers. The first is 51-year-old Udogwu James Johnson was arrested with 5.48kg of cocaine concealed in lotion plastic bottles sealed with candle wax. He claimed he agreed to traffic the drug for a fee of N1 million.

Man caught with 10.82kg cocaine packed in 84 sachets concealed in seven duvets

Standing at our number 39 is the arrest of Ezekwueme Ifeanyi Valentine, 32, who was caught with 10.82kg cocaine packed in 84 sachets concealed in seven duvets. He was arrested along with other suspects. One of them was Chiezie Ikechukwu Arinze, 35, who was arrested with 8.66kg cocaine hidden in 115 golden and silver colour 30ml breakable bottles factory packaged with lotion on top. There was also Uchechukwu Onwugbufor, 42, arrested at the airport car park while waiting to receive one of the traffickers, Udogwu James, and his consignment. He claimed he was contacted by someone in Brazil to receive Udogwu and lead him to Lagos for a fee of N100,000. Uchechukwu Onwugbufor was at the Airport with his neighbour, Nwogu Ezimadu, who is equally being investigated to determine if he’s complicit in the crime or not.

Psychology graduate arrested with 74 pellets of cocaine

At the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, a Psychology graduate of Imo State University, Owerri, Sebastine Emeka Kelvin, 30, was arrested with 74 pellets of cocaine weighing 1.454kg on arrival aboard Ethiopian Airline flight enroute Doula-Addis Ababa-Abuja on April 13. The father of one who claims he’s a motor spare parts dealer explained that he lived in Cameroon for six years before going into the drug business to raise money to boost his trade. He added that he was introduced to the man who gave him the drugs at Addis Ababa by another person serving a jail term for a drug offence at the Doula Newbell Prison.

Brazil-based drug trafficker arrested with cocaine hidden in footwear

Narcotic agents in Lagos arrested Brazil-based passenger, Uba Samuel, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on April 15 on arrival aboard an Ethiopian Airline flight from Sao Paulo via Addis Ababa to Lagos with sachets of cocaine weighing 633grams concealed in his footwear and toothpaste tube. The suspect who claims to be a shoemaker and barber said he used his shoe-making knowledge to conceal the drug in his pair of sandals. Uba, who is a regular traveller, confessed he bought the drug to sell at a market in Abia.

Brazilian returnee busted for hiding drugs in slippers

The Agency arrested a Brazilian returnee, Nworie Phillip Chikwendu, on May 3 during an inward clearance of passengers on Qatar Airways flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil enroute Doha to Lagos. During a thorough search of his luggage, two parcels of cocaine were discovered concealed in a pair of brown slippers hidden in his ox blood backpack. A further search of the pair of black slippers worn by the suspect also led to the recovery of additional two parcels of cocaine built into the soles of his foot wears, bringing the total to four parcels weighing 800 grams. When undergoing a preliminary interview, Nworie, who claimed to be a barber in Sao Paulo, said he came to Nigeria for the burial of his father. He confessed he decided to get into the criminal act because his trip was sponsored by his Brazil-based friend who gave him the drug to deliver in Lagos for a fee of N2 million.

Freight agent arrested over alcoholic drinks containing drugs

Shola Ogunrinde, a freight agent who brought consignment for export to Dubai, UAE, was arrested on May 4 at the SAHCO export shed of the airport after operatives intercepted some cartons of alcoholic drinks suspected to contain illicit drugs.

Pregnant woman arrested after discovery of drug in black bullet drinks

There is also the case of the arrest of a pregnant woman, Seun Babatunde, operating an alcohol joint in the Pleasure area of Iyana Ipaja, Lagos State. When cartons containing the drinks were opened in the presence of the agent and the pregnant owner, seven parcels of cannabis and a sachet of ecstasy drug were found concealed inside Cans of black bullet alcoholic drinks. In her confession, Babatunde claimed the drugs were sent to her husband who lives in Dubai.

Another pregnant woman caught with Tramadol concealed in crayfish

Another pregnant woman, Gloria Asibor, was arrested on May 5 while attempting to board a Turkish Airline flight to Bolonia, Spain via Istanbul, Turkey. A search of her luggage containing food items led to the discovery of 300 tablets of 200mg and 225mg of high-dosage Tramadol concealed in crayfish.

Raid leads to arrest of nine suspected drug dealers in Lagos

At least nine drug dealers were arrested by operatives in Lagos on May 5 during raids in black spots in Mushin Olosha and Akala as well as Langbasa and Ikota in Ajah area of the state with different quantities of Cocaine, Heroin, Methamphetamine, Cannabis and Skuchies. Those arrested included Kehinde Ilori; Osho Demola Nurudeen; Kamarudeen Isiaka; Kazeem Ishola; Afeez Adebolade; Oguntana Aduragbemi; Chuks Alowai; Bola Kazeem; and Kehinde Ogunleye

NDLEA uncovers N22b worth of Tramadol imported by Ukatu

The Agency in an ongoing investigation of a billionaire drug baron, Chief Afam Mallinson Ukatu, has discovered how the suspect imported into Nigeria in a single month, October 2019, two containers containing 1,284 cartons of Tramadol with a market value of over N22 billion. After months of surveillance, Ukatu has eventually arrested on board a flight to Abuja at the MM2 terminal of the Lagos on April 13. Investigations reveal he’s been a major importer of large consignments of different brands and high dosages of Tramadol Hydrochloride, ranging from 120mg, 200mg, 225mg and 250mg, all of which are illicit. Ukatu owns pharmaceutical and plastic manufacturing companies, which he used as a cover to import illicit drugs into Nigeria.

Operatives intercept travellers’ cheques in different foreign currencies worth over N1b

Operatives intercepted travellers’ cheques in different foreign currencies with a total value of N1,157, 670,469.92 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos. A suspect, Oguma Richard Uchenna, was arrested in connection to the attempt to export the cheques, which were neatly concealed inside four bound hardcover books disguised as academic project literature, to the United Kingdom. The financial instruments suspected to be counterfeits were discovered on April 27 at NAHCO export shed of the Lagos airport during a cargo examination of some consignments meant for exportation to the UK on a cargo flight.

NDLEA arrests wanted drug baroness, seals her mansion, drug bunks in Delta

The backbone of a major cartel distributing drugs in Delta and adjourning states was broken on May 15 following the arrest of a wanted 59-year-old drug baroness, Bridget Oghenekevwe Emeka, aka Mama, by operatives of the NDLEA at her palatial mansion where she cooks and distributes Crack Cocaine, Methamphetamine and other illicit substances. No fewer than nine of her staff and associates were arrested along with her in coordinated simultaneous operations at her expansive residence and drug bunks, where she accommodates drug users and sells illicit substances to them and others in parts of Warri, Delta state. Apart from various quantities of Crack Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Molly, and Loud seized from her home and drug bunks; a pump action gun, 15 cartridges, documents, two cars, mobile phones, drug paraphernalia such as sodium bicarbonate and polythene wrappings were also recovered for further investigation. The drug baroness has been under surveillance for weeks after her identification as a major distributor of illicit drugs in the South South state.

Female passenger arrested for trying to smuggle out Tramadol concealed in food items.

At the Lagos airport, a female passenger, Odia Emiliana Efe, was arrested on May 9 while trying to board Royal Air Moroc flight from Lagos via Casablanca to Milan, Italy with 1000 tablets of Tramadol 200mg concealed in food items.

Freight agent held for concealing cannabis in food for export

On May 13, a freight agent, Kareem Ibrahim, was arrested at the SAHCO cargo shed of the Lagos airport for attempting to export food items, which were hidden blocks of cannabis weighing 6.65kg and 24grams of ecstasy drug, MDMA to Dubai in UAE.

Three trucks loaded with drugs intercepted

Three trucks loaded with drugs coming from Lagos and Onitsha, Anambra was intercepted in Aba, Abia State. When properly searched in the presence of the owners on May 11, 2022, 67,100 tablets/capsules of Tramadol and 12,650 ampules of pentazocine, morphine and dopamine were recovered.

Agents arrest drug dealer that jumped bail, recover assorted drugs

On May 11, NDLEA operatives in Kaduna arrested a notorious drug dealer, Shehu Kabiru, aka Dan-Zaira, wanted by the Kastina Command of the Agency for jumping bail.Recovered from him include 45,000 tablets of Diazepam weighing 41.5kg; 50,000 tablets of Exol, weighing 15.6kg; 1,500 tablets of Rohypnol weighing 700 grams and 300 bottles of codeine weighing 41.5kg.

Syndicate issuing fake NDLEA employment letter grabbed

Five members of a syndicate, which conducts fake recruitment into security agencies, were arrested in coordinated operations in Zamfara, Kebbi and Bauchi States. The leader of the gang, Yakubu Sani, was first arrested in Gusau, Zamfara State. His criminal gang issues fake NDLEA employment letters and identity cards to unsuspecting members of the public for the sum of N400,000 per person. Two other groups involved in similar shenanigans were arrested in Kebbi and Bauchi States. Items recovered from them included a fake NDLEA ID card, NDLEA guarantor form, INEC offer of appointment letter, Nigerian Customs Special Replacement Form and appointment letter, Nigerian Correctional Service Replacement Form, Credentials of some Applicants, Receipts and passport photos, five sim packs and one MTN SIM card.

Physically challenged lady among suspects arrested for drug trafficking

Agents of drug cartels who tried to break through the security at Nigeria’s main airports in Lagos and Abuja with large consignments of assorted illicit substances were given a run for their money by operatives of the NDLEA. Indeed, on May 29, 2022, no fewer than 11 members of the trafficking syndicates were arrested in connection to the seizures. Among the suspects was a 35-year-old physically challenged lady, Kasarachi Onumajuru, who hides under her condition to deal drugs in the Umudumaonu community, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State was also arrested on May 29.

Operatives foil attempt to export 200 blocks of cannabis sativa to Dubai

Mother Luck turned her unfaithful beautiful back on Ofor Chima Chileobi on May 20. Nobody was sure how long the dude had been trafficking in drugs, but on that fateful day, mother luck appeared to have had enough of his shenanigans. Chileobi was arrested in connection with seizures at the two airports for attempting to export to Dubai, UAE, 200 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 30.20kg. The blocks were concealed in 40 sacks of bitter leaf through the SAHCO export shed, a cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Freight agents nabbed with drugs packaged in bottle, leads to uncovering cartel

The NDLEA on May 20 discovered and seized 10 cartons of khat with a gross weight of 354.600kg. They were also seized at the NAHCO import shed of the airport in Lagos. The following day, a freight agent, Roland Orinami, was arrested by operatives attached to the local wing of the Lagos airport with1.90kg Loud, a variant of cannabis, factory packed in some bottles while trying to send same via a flight to Abuja. A follow-up operation in Abuja led to the arrest of a taxi driver, Nsikak Evans, sent to collect the consignment. His confession also led to the arrest of the actual owner, Adesanya Olakunle Isaac, at his house in the Life Camp area of Abuja. Adesanya, who claims to be into Information Technology accepted ownership of the seized drug, which he said was meant for an upcoming birthday party of one of his friends.

Again, freight agent arrested for drugs packed into drinks, liquid bitters

On May 24, another freight agent, Moshood Azeez Olaide, was arrested at NAHCO export shed of the MMIA when he presented a cargo containing psychotropic substances heading to Dubai. The illegal consignment was packed into other items such as can drinks, liquid bitters and other non-controlled drugs. The seized drugs included Tramadol 225mg, Rohypnol and MDMA. A follow-up operation led to the arrest of another suspect linked to the crime, Olagboye Selim, on May 27.

Two freight agents grabbed over illicit drugs

On May 23, another freight agent, Lasebikan Felix Gbenga, was arrested with 200 bottles of pentazocine injection, with the brand name: “Drutapent,” weighing 1.05kg. The consignment was heading to the United States of America. Another agent, Akuta Chioma Lucy, was on May 26 arrested at the SAHCO export shed while attempting to export 14.75kg of khat concealed inside other vegetable leaves and food condiments such as bitter leaf, scent leaf, pepper, all packed in bags for shipment to the United Kingdom.

Businessman arrested for ingesting 60 pellets of cocaine

Proudly nursing our 60th position on top cases is the arrest of 45-year-old Ezika Ugochukwu Nicholas at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. He was arrested on May 26 for ingesting 60 pellets of cocaine weighing 1.037kg on arrival from Addis Ababa on board an Ethiopian airline. Ezika, who claims he was into the shoe business before his arrest, travelled to Ethiopia on May 23 at the invitation of the person who gave him the drug, which he ingested before returning to the waiting arms of NDLEA officers at the Abuja airport.