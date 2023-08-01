Toolz, Sir Steve Omojafor, Ayo Animashaun, others gather to celebrate X3M Ideas’ historic win

828 828

A star-studded gala event took centre stage in Lagos as notable individuals from the entertainment, media, and business industries gathered to celebrate X3M Ideas’ groundbreaking triumph at the Cannes Lions festival.

X3M Ideas, the esteemed creative advertising agency, achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first agency from Nigeria and West Africa to clinch the prestigious Cannes Lion award in the festival’s 70-year history.

The exclusive event, held on July 30, 2023, was graced by the presence of distinguished personalities, including Toolz, Steve Omojafor Gbemi OO, Ife Ayeni, Eze Beam, Iqou Ukoh – founder 1Q platter, Tolu Daramola and many others. The presence of these luminaries added glamour and excitement to the celebration of X3M Ideas’ historic win.

X3M Ideas’ award-winning campaign, “The Soot Life Expectancy,” secured a Lions win in the highly competitive Health & Wellness category. The campaign’s impactful storytelling and innovative approach resonated with audiences and showcased the agency’s commitment to addressing pertinent social issues.

“Tonight is not only about celebrating our victory; it’s about acknowledging the incredible talent and creativity that exists within Nigeria and West Africa,” remarked Steve Babaeko, the GCEO and CCO of X3M Ideas. “We are honoured to have such distinguished individuals here tonight, celebrating with us and supporting the growth of the creative industry in our region.”

The gala event featured speeches, live performances, and heartfelt tributes to X3M Ideas’ dedication and success. Guests praised the agency’s outstanding work, which has set new standards for creativity and storytelling in the advertising domain.

Iquoh Ukoh, an iconic figure in the FMCG industry, expressed her admiration for X3M Ideas’ achievement. “It’s inspiring to witness a Nigerian agency make history on the global stage,” she said. “X3M Ideas has shown that our creative talents can shine brightly on the international platform.”

The night was filled with moments of jubilation, camaraderie, and optimism for the future of the Nigerian creative advertising industry. X3M Ideas’ victory at Cannes Lions has not only brought honour to the agency but also highlighted the immense potential of the entire region.