Tony Uranta: Plans delaying burial date – Family

The family of late human rights activist, Tony Uranta, on Tuesday said that burial arrangements for the deceased would be announced once plans were concluded.

Michael Uranta, immediate younger brother of Tony, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

“The families of Alabo (Justice) Allswell Abazi Uranta, of Chief Captain Uranta War Canoe House of Queenstown, Opobo Kingdom, Rivers, and His Royal Highness, Etubom Daniel Henshaw of Ekeng Iwatt Royal House, Henshaw Town, Calabar, Cross River , wish to thank friends and associates of our late illustrious son.

“We thank you all for the prayers, condolences and support extended to our families as we continue to mourn him.

“Our Tony had numerous friends and relatives who must be brought on board as we continue to plan a burial befitting of a Prince, son of Opobo Kingdom and the Niger Delta.

“We shall formally announce the date for his final journey once all the inevitably necessary dates and other plans have been satisfactorily concluded,” he said.

Michael commended all stakeholders for standing by the family at this trying moment.

He urged all friends of the family to continue to remember Tony and his families in prayers.

NAN recalls that the prominent activist and Niger Delta chieftain died on Nov. 24, 2021, aged 67 at the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

Uranta was a member of the Presidential Committee on National Dialogue; and member, Federal Government’s Technical Committee on Niger Delta.

He was also Executive Secretary, Pan-Niger Delta Forum; Executive Secretary, United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy; and Executive Secretary, Nigeria National Summit Group among others.