The Peoples Democratic Party, on Wednesday, mourned a former Minister of Information and Culture, Chief Tony Momoh, who died on Monday at the age of 81.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, described Momoh’s death as a huge loss the country.

He recalled Momoh’s roles in the development of the Nigerian media industry, especially as the editor of Daily Times Newspaper.

Ologbondiyan commiserated with the Momoh family as well as the government and people of Edo.

He prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.