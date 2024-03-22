Tony Elumelu receives accolades from President Tinubu on his birthday

In a congratulatory message, President Bola Tinubu has extended his warmest congratulations to Africa’s ingenious business tycoon, Mr. Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu, CFR, on his birthday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Presidential spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale on Friday.

Ngejale stated that, “the President celebrates the foremost businessman and philanthropist, who chairs Heirs Holdings, Transcorp, United Bank for Africa, and is the founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation.”

According to him, President Tinubu applauded Tony Elumelu for his industry and the uncommon spirit of excellence that governs the entirety of his enterprise.

He stated further that the President acknowledged the business leader’s streak of genius in driving investments, creating opportunities for Africa’s ebullient youths, and providing them with the support they need to rise and develop more.

Ngejale noted that President Tinubu commended the business tycoon for his steadfast trust and faith in the certainty of a greater Nigeria and for always projecting the best of our great nation.

“President Tinubu wished Mr. Elumelu many more years in good health and strength as he persists in his endeavour of contributing substantially to national and continental development,” he stated.