Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill reveals that he’s been married to his PA and lady who was at the center of his divorce, Rosy Meurer, for two years.

Churchill revealed this in another birthday post he shared shortly after introducing Meurer as his wife.

The new post came with the hashtag #twoyearsandstronger and a photo of Churchill’s new wife flashing her wedding ring.

It reads:

“@rosymeurer May God bless you today on your birthday and every day after.

“May you be comforted by His presence in your life.

“You have brought so much happiness, laughter, and wisdom into our life.

“Raising a glass in celebration of you, and sending many best wishes for your birthday.#twoyearsandstronger

It will be recalled that Dikeh’s father returned her bride price to Churchill’s family in 2017, which signified the end of their marriage.

This came after Tonto disclosed that Churchill was sleeping with Meurer, buying her gifts and taking her on trips.

She also revealed that she is one of the reasons for her marital crisis which eventually led to the end of their marriage.