Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband celebrates anniversary with wife

Actress Tonto Dikeh’s former husband, Olakunle Churchill and actress Rosy Meurer are celebrating their wedding anniversary.

The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to wish each other well on the occasion.

On Churchill’s part, he celebrated Rosy for making his home the happiest place over the years.

He wrote; ‘There’s a reason why they say home is where the heart is”. That reason transcends luxury furnishings, exotic and vintage ambiences.

” That reason is the positive energy, peace and comfort that home gives away from all the energies outside.

“When you are married, that reason is down to “who you make home with” and everything else you create together. Today, I celebrate the one who makes my home the happiest place for the few years of marital bliss. I just want to keep saying “yes I do”. Love you Queen Rosy. @official_rosymeurer Happy Anniversary.”

While on her part, Rosy wrote;

” I’m a complete woman with you. Knowing and marrying you have brought nothing but joy, Peace and satisfaction to me. There are so many beautiful things to say to you but most of all I want to say thank you for loving me.

“Happy anniversary baby CHEERS TO MANY MORE YEARS TOGETHER. I LOVE YOU.”