Tonto Dikeh to Ex: All you, your family ever gave me was N1.7m, I bankrolled our wedding

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has revealed that all her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, ever gave her was N700,000.

Dikeh, who spoke in a video she released, said Churchill’s family, through an uncle of his, also gave her N1 million.

She said the N1 million was handed over to her by the uncle, a pastor, after she had concluded preparations for the wedding.

The actress was reacting to comments by Churchill on their wedding, which he described as a parlour wedding, a claim Dikeh also refuted in the video.

She said: “I dated a man, Mr X from 2013 to 2015.

“We broke up in the worst circumstances ever.

“He woke up from my bed and went for his own wedding”, she said.

“2015, February 13, I went into a club to celebrate and I met my son’s father.

“Mind you, Mr X had existed from 2013 and 2014.

“But because I was an emotional wreck, I needed some sort of consolation, that was how we started dating and I declared him (Churchill) Mr X.

“He didn’t pay for anything at all.

“A lot of people say: ‘Oh, you’re very stupid! You paid for your wedding, you were desperate!’

“And all what not.

“But that wasn’t the case.

“When I travelled to Ghana, I stayed with him and whenever he came to Nigeria, he stayed with me.

“When we were planning our wedding, I was here in Nigeria and he was in Ghana.

“And all he kept saying was: ‘Baby, go ahead and spend, I’ll pay you back.’

“These are document of me asking this man to pay me back the money I used in marrying him.

“In this document also, you’d also see his replies.

“There’s also a document here where I said that he never gave me any money and he acknowledged it.

“I said: ‘Ola, the only money you gave me for the wedding is N1.7 million. Even your family contributed N1 million inside this money. You asked me to keep spending that you would pay back. I don’t know why it is an issue now. Is N1.7 million my bride price? Or is it what bought the drink? Flew you there, paid for the hotel and fed you?’

“My friend’s boyfriend paid for the hotel that my husband slept with me in, made love to me in on the day of my wedding.

“It was another man that paid for it.

“To the drinks for my wedding, I paid for it.

“I flew my ex-husband down from Ghana to Nigeria, to my village to get married to me.

“His uncle, God bless, he’s a pastor, gave me N1 million through my son’s father.

“That’s the N1.7 million I was talking about.

“And my son’s father gave me two different money.

“N300,000 once and N400,000 once, which makes N700,000.

“Which I never used that money for the wedding because by the time it came in, I already spent, dispatched all the money I was to give out.

“So these are all the documents that prove that Olakunle Churchill was married by a woman’s money.

“There were 250 people seated at my wedding.

“And the whole village, three communities before my village, they all came out.

“Because my father is a big deal from where I come from.

“So they all came out.

“I had over a thousand people at my wedding.

“And there are pictures to prove it.

“Do you see the crowd?

“Do you see the mopols?

“Because my father had to get almost 12 lorries of mopols for protection.

“And this man went to the court and told the court that I paid for my wedding because there were only four people.

“I know people will sit at home and say: ‘This girl is very stupid. You paid for your wedding. Why did you pay for your wedding?’

“He said that there was never a wedding.

“That it was only four people, a parlour wedding.”

Dikeh married Churchill in 2015 and they welcomed their son in 2016.

“In 2017, the couple divorced and Churchill married the Gambian-born actress, Rosy, in 2019.”