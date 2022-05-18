Tonto Dikeh didn’t have anything to do with my house demolition – Prince Kpokpogri

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri has cleared the air about her involvement in the recent demolition of his house.

Kpokpogri made this known via his Instagram Live on Tuesday, May 17, during a chat with journalist, Kemi Olunloyo.

He said,

“Well, actually I don’t even want to say anything about that girl at all.

“I don’t want to say anything. But the truth is that she had nothing with the issue.”

It would be recalled that Kpokpogri released an Instagram Live video where his palatial home was destroyed by the Federal Captial Development Agency.

Kpokpogri alleged in the video that someone was behind his ordeal, saying that he wasn’t given any notice before the demolition.

Hours after he released the video, Dikeh took to her Instagram page where she trolled him.

“Anyone waiting for me to stop laughing is a complete joker.

“I can’t and will never sympathise with this man.

“It’s his cross, he should carry it.

“This man almost killed me financially, emotionally and otherwise.

“If I had committed suicide after he threatened to expose our explicit tape or even when he released the crying audio, it would have been two weeks of goodbyes and the world would move on.

“People need to understand that karma exists and I hope it’s not the last until he does the right thing.”

Kpokpogri and Dikeh have been at loggerheads since they split in 2021.

The relationship was filled with loved-up photos on social media and exchange of expensive gifts at the start.

However, it didn’t take long before cracks in the relationship began to appear.