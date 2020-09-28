Real Madrid midfielder, Toni Kroos. is sidelined with a hip injury, the club have confirmed.

Kroos was replaced just before half-time in the 3-2 win away to Real Betis on Saturday and will miss Madrid’s match at home to Real Valladolid on Wednesday night.

“Following tests carried out on our player, Toni Kroos, by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the left gluteus medius,” Los Blancos said on their website.

No indication was given as to how long the 30-year-old will be out, but he looks likely to miss the trip to Levante next weekend as well.

“His recovery will continue to be assessed,” Madrid added.

After the weekend, there is an international break and Kroos will be a doubt for Germany’s games against Turkey, Ukraine and Switzerland, the last two of those in the Europa League.

Madrid then face promoted side Cadiz at home when LaLiga returns on October 18 and Kroos clearly expects to be available by then.

“Back in no time,” the midfielder wrote on Twitter.