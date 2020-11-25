The family of Louis Onwordi of Umudike Quarters, Isieke High Street, Ibusa in Delta State has announced the passing of their wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law and auntie, Patricia Oyibo Onwordi, nee Okonkwo.

A retired teacher, Onwordi had a distinguished teaching career during which she rose to Head of Children section at Grace Children School, Gbagada, Lagos State.

She also taught at Madonna school, Surulere; St Louis, Kano; St. Augustine’s College, Ibusa; and St Thomas’ College (now FGGC), Ibusa.

Onwordi, who will be buried on December 16, 2020 in her home town, Ibusa, was a trained sculptor and talented ceramicist.

She is survived by her husband, Louis Ozulonye Onwordi, and five children, among whom is celebrated writer and PR man, Toni Kan.