Tompolo uncovers trunk line used to steal 250,000 barrels of crude worth $700m daily

A 4km trunk line used to steal about 250,000 barrels of crude oil daily has been discovered in an ocean located in a forest in Delta State.

This shocking revelation was contained in a video obtained by The Eagle Online via WhatsApp on Saturday.

In the video, a man who gave the narrative of the discovery was seen standing in front of the ocean.

He said the trunk line, which was laid in the ocean, was connected to a pipe to steal the barrels of crude oil equivalent to about $700 million dollars.

According to the man, after the inspection, the pipe will be excavated and disconnected to end the illegal activities.

The man also thanked a Niger Delta militant, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, better known as Tompolo, for putting an end to the illegal activities going on in the area.

Tompolo was recently awarded a contract by the Federal Government to secure the country’s oil pipelines.