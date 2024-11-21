Tompolo: Allegation of sabotage against navy cheap blackmail – Military

The Defence Headquarters has described as ‘cheap blackmail’ the allegations by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited that the Nigerian Navy was frustrating the fight against crude oil theft.

The Chairman of TSSNL, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, made the allegation while hosting the National leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association on Monday.

Reacting to the allegation while briefing newsmen on the operations of the military on Thursday in Abuja, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, said the allegation was laughable.

He said that the military always seeks cooperation of all stakeholders in the on-going fight against crude oil theft in the Niger Delta and not conflict.

“That is what Nigeria wants. We want to increase the crude oil production of our nation and not all this cheap fighting.

“We are going to continue to try to work together with all partners but all this cheap blackmail, we should move past that in the interest of our nation.

“We will work together with all partners and I think that all this cheap blackmail should stop because the effort of our Navy is obvious to all,’’ he said.

Buba said the troops of Operation Delta Safe, apprehended 51 perpetrators of oil theft and denied oil thieves an estimated sum of N921.8 million in the last one week.

He said the troops also discovered and destroyed 56 illegal refining sites with 78 crude oil cooking ovens, 21 dugout pits, 56 boats, 56 drums and 26 storage tanks.

According to him, troops also recovered two speedboats, one barge, two tricycles, one pumping machine, two walkie-talkies, two outboard engines, nine mobile phones and 12 vehicles among others.

“Troops recovered 872,070 litres of stolen crude oil and 67,985 litres of illegally refined AGO.

“Based on the foregoing, it is clear that troops focus is on fighting terrorists across the country. Accordingly, the air force has been striking the terrorist enclaves with air attacks.

“Troops have also exerted significant military power on areas in which the terrorists are hibernating,’’ he added.

