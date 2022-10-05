Tomori: Will I celebrate scoring against Chelsea?

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori is unsure how he’ll react if he scores at Chelsea tonight.

Tomori faces his former club in the Champions League as he returns a Serie A title winner.

“Chelsea are a great team, with good players,” he told Sportmediaset.

“We are focused on our game and we know we will be up to the task if we play as we know.

“They have one point but are still a strong team.

“It’s going to be a tough match because they have valuable players, but we also do and of course, I hope we can win.

“I am excited and happy to return to Stamford Bridge, I want to help the team earn three points.”

Asked if he’ll celebrate if he scores on the night, Tomori replied: “We’ll see…”