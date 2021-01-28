Fikayo Tomori has revealed that he “didn’t think twice” about the opportunity to leave Chelsea for AC Milan.

Tomori moved to the Italian side on loan for the rest of the season earlier this month. He had fallen out of favour at Chelsea.

The defender was one of the young players to benefit from Frank Lampard’s focus on youth, but even under the now-departed coach, started to fall behind other players in the pecking order.

Having failed to start a Premier League game since February 2020, Tomori decided to move to Serie A, where he will be hoping for more gametime.

Rather than dropping down a level for a better chance of first-team action, the England international has joined a club of equally high stature.

Milan are currently top of Serie A and competition for places will be high. However, he was in no doubt when the chance to join them came up.

He told an introductory press conference: “I’m very happy to be here.

“We are in a positive moment, I want to contribute.

“I will give everything on the pitch, with great desire and determination.”

Tomori will have to adapt to a new league, and he already knows what he will have to consider in Serie A.

He explained: “There are differences on a technical-tactical level. The English game is more aggressive and physical, but here I have to pay more attention to tactics.

“However, I’m also here to improve, I’m ready to listen to all the advice that [Paolo] Maldini, the coach and my teammates will give me.”

Former Milan defender Maldini was one of the key figures in negotiations and it was his involvement that really convinced Tomori to make the move.