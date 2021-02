AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori says he’s learning Italian.

The on-loan Chelsea stopper has quickly established himself in Milan’s starting XI since his arrival last week.

After victory over Crotone on Sunday, Tomori said: “I really like being here, I’m happy to have joined a great team.

“I’m learning the language and game after game I try to improve myself. All matches are important.

“This was an important win to take us back to the lead and continue step by step.”