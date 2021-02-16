Chelsea defender, Fikayo Tomori, is staying open-minded about staying with AC Milan.

Tomori joined AC Milan on loan in January and although there is a clause for the England international to stay in Milan permanently, he said it’s “for the clubs to decide” where he ends up.

The Canadian-born centre-back finds himself part of a title challenge in Serie A battling against neighbours Inter Milan.

Tomori made his debut at Chelsea under Frank Lampard, the same manager who took him to Championship club Derby, but he fell down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge after the arrival of Thiago Silva.

The day after Tomori completed his move to Milan, Lampard was sacked and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

But Tomori said his focus since the switch to Italy has been all about Milan.

“There was nothing much to think really. Once I switched to Milan it was all about Milan. Whatever happens at Chelsea, happens at Chelsea.”

It could be an important few months for Tomori on the international scene, too.

Euro 2020 is due to take place this summer and after making his England debut in November 2019 it’s something he would like to be aiming towards.

“I’d be lying if I said I’m not thinking about it, of course I am.

“But at the moment I’m taking it game by game, week by week and hopefully at the end of the season I have a Scudetto and I’m in the England squad.”