Tom Adaba’s death painful, colossal loss – Ododo

Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi has described the passing of the first Director-General of National Broadcasting Commission, Prof. Tom Adaba, as painful and a colossal loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adaba died in the early hours of Saturday at the age of 84.

Ododo, in a statement issued on Sunday in Lokoja by his Media Aide, Ismaila Isah, expressed grief over the demise of the ace broadcaster, communications scholar and media administrator.

He described the deceased as a leading light for development in Nigeria and a courageous voice of the people of Ebira land and the entire state.

“I am saddened by the death of our father and leader, Professor Tom Adaba, who has gone to be with his maker.

“Our prayers are with his immediate family, the people of Kogi state and Nigeria at large for the colossal loss.

“Adaba was a man, who is widely regarded as a teacher, mentor and leader by many in the media profession, the academia, Ebira community and Nigeria,” he said.

The governor condoled with the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Alhaji Ahmed Muhammed-Anaje, the Ebira people and the entire citizens of the state over the demise of Prof. Adaba, who held the traditional title of Ohieteohueyi of Ebira land.

NAN reports that the late Adaba, born in 1941, was a man of many firsts, having served as the first Nigerian to be elected as president of the African Council for Communication Education (ACCE).

He also served as the first principal of Nigeria Television College.

Adaba was later appointed as the first Director-General of National Broadcasting Commission, the position he held until his retirement from public service in the late 1990s.

