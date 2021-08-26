Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Sport

Tokyo Paralympics: Nigeria records first win in table tennis 

By No Comments1 Min Read

Nigeria’s Tajundeen  Agunbiade  defeated  Yi Qing Zhao of China 3-2 to record first win in the table tennis event of the ongoing 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo .

The News Agency of Nigeria  Agunbiade  on Thursday defeated  Yi Qing Zhao of China 3-2 (11-7 11-5  7-11 6-11 11-5 ) in Group B Class 9 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

 Isau Ogunkunle lost 3-2 Maxime Thomas of France  in their group Class 4. He lost 11-8 5-11 13-11 6-11 7-11 in a group F of e men’s singles Class 4.

Olufemi Alabi lost  0-3 (9-11 8-11 6-11) to Joel Coughlan of  Australia in a Class 10 Group C action

Faith Obazuaye also lost 0-3 (6-11 5-11 9-11)  to  Xiaojing Zhao of China in women’s singles in class 10 Group C

Ogunkunle Isau in his second game went on to  lose 1-3 (7-11 7-11 11-7 9-11)  to Mohammed Saleh in  Egypt in class 4 Group C

NAN reports that the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics which started on Aug. 24 is expected to Sept. 5.

Share.

Related Posts