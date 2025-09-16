Tokyo 2025: NSC clears athletes’ allowances, bonuses

The National Sports Commission says it has cleared the allowances and bonuses of Team Nigeria athletes participating in the ongoing 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

NSC’s Director of Press, Dr. Kehinde Ajayi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the Director General of the NSC, Bukola Olopade, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to the welfare of Nigerian athletes during a meeting with the team and officials of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria in Tokyo.

“I recognise that there have been challenges in the past leading to misunderstandings. This is precisely why Mr. President has revamped sports administration in the country with the establishment of the NSC. Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko is dedicated to ensuring that all our athletes receive the utmost care,” Olopade said.

He urged the athletes to remain patriotic in both their performance and conduct, stressing that they represent Nigeria’s image on the global stage.

“I encourage you all to remember that you are the mirror through which the world sees our country. Your conduct should always exemplify patriotism, even when faced with challenges.

“We have no other country but Nigeria, and I take pride in stating that we are among the best people in the world despite our difficulties.

“You are all ambassadors of our nation, and it is vital that you carry yourselves accordingly,” the DG emphasised.

Olopade also addressed outstanding issues between the athletes and the AFN, expressing optimism that the dialogue would pave the way for a stronger and more cordial relationship in the future.

“The mandate given to us by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, is to prioritise the welfare of every Nigerian representing the nation, and that is why I am here,” he added.

