Tokyo 2025: AFN lists Amusan, Brume, Ezekiel, 12 others for World Championship 

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria on Sunday announced a 15-man team that will represent the country at this year’s World Athletics Championship in Tokyo with World Record holder in women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, leading the team.

Apart from Amusan, another medalist in past championships, Ese Brume, also made the list, with Nigeria expected to feature in 11 events at the championships.

The championships will take place between September 13 and 21, 2025.

The Team Nigeria list consists of seven female and eight male athletes billed to feature in 11 events covering 100m (men), 100m (women), 100mH (women), 200m (men) 400m (men), 400mH (men), Long Jump (men), Long Jump (women), Shot Put (men), Discus (women) and Hammer (women).

New 400m hurdle sensation, Nathaniel Ezekiel and veteran Nigerian Shot Put thrower, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi also made the list.

Others on the AFN’s Tokyo list are: Rosemary Chukwuma (100m women), Prestina Ochonogor (Long Jump women), Chioma Onyekwere Lyons (Discus women), Obiageri Amaechi (Discus women), Oyesade Olatoye (Hammer women), Kayinsola Ajayi (100m men), Israel Okon (100m men), Udodi Onwuzurike (200m men), Samuel Ogazi (400m men), Chidi Okezie (400m men) and Charles Godfred (Long Jump men).

The President of the AFN, Tonobok Okowa, who said the final selection was based on merit and laid down qualification standards set by World Athletics expressed the confidence that the athletes would make the country proud in Tokyo.

The president appreciated all athletics stakeholders who have contributed to the development of the athletes, including coaches, sponsors, government agencies and assured of more programmes for the growth and success of the sports in Nigeria.

