The International Olympic Committee on Monday said the forthcoming Olympics Games in Tokyo would be the first-ever gender-balanced Olympic Games in history.

The IOC spoke against the background of the International Women’s Day, which the world celebrates every March 8.

A statement on the IOC website said the Olympic Family said this would be with a record number of female competitors at the Paralympic Games.

It said: “On IWD, the IOC, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, are reiterating their commitment to make the Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer a landmark in gender equality on and off the field of play.

“This which will be done in conjunction with the Government of Japan and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) will pave the way for a more equal and inclusive society.

“At the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, almost 49 per cent of the athletes participating will be women, according to the IOC quota allocation.

“There will be a ground-breaking competition schedule ensuring equal visibility between women’s and men’s events and featuring nine more mixed events than at Rio 2016, raising the overall number to 18.

“For the first time ever, all 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) should have at least one female and one male athlete in their respective Olympic teams.

“All 206 NOCs and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team will be encouraged to have their flag carried by one female and one male athlete at the Opening Ceremony.”

It added that at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, at least 40.5 per cent of all the athletes will be women, according to the IPC Qualification Criteria.

It said: “This equates to 1,782 athletes, an increase on the 1,671 women who competed at Rio 2016 (38.6 per cent).

“At the Opening Ceremony, all the competing National Paralympic Committees will also be encouraged to have their flag carried by one female and one male athlete.”

It however noted that following the appointment of its new President, Hashimoto Seiko, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee has increased the size of its Executive Board, bringing the percentage of women to 42 per cent.

It said: “It has also created a Gender Equality Promotion Team under the leadership of its Sports Director, Kotani Mikako, in order to further promote gender and inclusion initiatives during the Games.”

The statement quoted the IOC President Thomas Bach as saying the IOC was committed to gender equality in all areas, from the athletes competing on and off the field of play to leadership roles in sports organisations.

“With only four months to go until the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the Olympic Movement is getting ready for a new milestone in its efforts to create a gender-equal sporting world the first gender-balanced Olympic Games in history,” Bach said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 2020 Olympics scheduled for Tokyo in Japan and earlier postponed for a year will hold from July 23 to August 8, 2021.