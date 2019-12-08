Team Nigeria may participate in 11 sporting events at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Without football, since both men and female national teams failed to qualify for the games in the Asian country, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has expressed its resolve to ensure that Team Nigeria will take part in at least 11 sports in Japan.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has taken steps to further consolidate the chances of athletes and teams at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by prioritising 11 sports and six para sports for Nigeria’s qualifying pathway to the Games.

A Ministerial Advisory Committee on Tokyo 2020 Games, which set this priority, also recommended an early start to pre-games camping towards ensuring maximum success.

The Ministerial Advisory Committee on Tokyo 2020 Games, chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Olusola Adesola, proposed 120 days of camping as it agreed to fast track the process of securing the services of highly skilled technical personnel to complement local coaches.