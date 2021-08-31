Tokyo 2020: Association decries non-participation of Nigeria in boxing

Enugu State Boxing Association, has decried the non participation of Nigeria in boxing at the just-concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in spite of the country’s pedigree in the sport.

Chairman of the association, Ebere Amaraizu, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Enugu on Tuesday, on the way forward for boxing in the country.

Amaraizu noted that apart from football and basketball, Nigeria and Nigerians had invested more in boxing over the years, an investment that had produced world beaters.

According to him, boxing, as a combat sport, is one that suits the natural physique of most Nigerian athletes.

“Nigeria and Nigerians have performed creditably well and produced world champions at various times in history,” he said.

He, therefore, said more grassroots talent discoveries would be a boost towards restoring Nigeria’s glory in boxing at future continental and international events.

The chairman also revealed that the association, in partnership with Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), would be holding POCACOV Neigbourhood Boxing Tournament.

“The boxing tournament is a deliberate and predetermined platform of enlistment of interest, passion and exposure of many boxing talents from neighbourhoods in Enugu State.

“Post primary schools are also inclusive, and that is why we have invited school children to come and have the feel of the practical aspect of boxing,” he said.

Amaraizu said that the tournament would hold in the first week of October at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

He added that the tournament was aimed at creating a wider network of `catch-them-young’.