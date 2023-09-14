Tokunbo Wahab, Olamidosu Rotimi-Akodu assume office as Commissioner, SA for the Environment

Tokunbo Philip Wahab and Olamidosu Rotimi- Akodu have assumed duties as new Commissioner for the Environment and Special Adviser respectively with promises of a better future with the provision of good leadership for the Ministry.

The two political heads who spoke at a reception to formally receive them on Wednesday at the Ministry’s headquarters by the management and staff said the sustenance of the environment is key for the present administration.

Tokunbo Wahab who was the first to speak said he will be very accessible and will give every member of staff an equal opportunity to explore their potential.

Wahab who assumed office on Wednesday 13th of September 2023 alongside the new Special Adviser on Environment Olakunke Rotimi-Akodu said his commitment would be productive in the office.

The Commissioner said with his background in law and posting to the environment ministry, he is going to unlearn, learn and relearn, adding that any knowledge gained would provide the platform to harness solutions that would foster a more productive system through the application of best practices in the environment sector.

According to him, “we are one family and as such my doors are open to everyone of you for your great ideas which I know would benefit the ministry to achieve the set goals of the state.”

In his remarks, the Special Adviser, Rotimi-Akodu, said his nomination and subsequent deployment to the Ministry of the Environment is divine, expressing the belief that it would be a successful journey.

Akodu said he is not new to the environment sector and the ministry, adding that he had once served as a supervisory councilor for a Local Government where he had cause to relate with the ministry.

He promised a harmonious relationship with the Honourable Commissioner and the management team towards achieving the THEMES plus agenda of Mr Governor.

Speaking earlier, the two Permanent Secretaries namely Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen of Office of Environmental Services and Engineer Nurudeen Shodeinde of Drainage services welcomed the two new political heads and gave a commitment of the loyalty of the management and staff towards achieving set goals of the ministry in line with Mr Governor’s THEMES plus agenda.