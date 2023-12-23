Toke Makinwa: Dignitaries called me ‘Item 7’ at COP28

Nigeria’s On Air Personality, Toke Makinwa, has said she accomplished everything she set out to at the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, though she was the butt of a joke.
The Eagle Online recalls that Makinwa was among Nigeria’s 1,411 delegation to COP-28, which raised eyebrows.
Makinwa, who spoke in the latest episode of her podcast on YouTube: “TokeMoments,” said she was the butt of a joke among Nigerian dignitaries that attended the summit.
This followed a question thrown to her by her guest on the show, Ini Edo.
The actress asked Makinwa: “How did your attendance of the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai go?
“Did you get into the conversations from the panels?”
Makinwa replied: “Yes. I accomplished everything I set out to do with it.
“I was just shocked.
“And I think because Dubai is three hours ahead of Nigeria, I woke up to see the backlash on social media.
“For me, it started feeling serious when important people started calling me.
“And I think that for me was funny.
“I walked into this hotel in Dubai where they were a lot of important people, all of them had seen the backlash and they started calling me ‘item seven’ and it was funny.
“We all just laughed.
“It was so funny.”