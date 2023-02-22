Toke Makinwa compares s#x with rich, broke Nigerian men

Controversial On Air Personality, Toke Makinwa, has made a comparison of having s#x with rich and broke Nigerian men.

She made the comparison during her podcast: “Toke Moments,” when she spoke Neo Akpofure of Big Brother Nigeria.

Makinwa said poor guys provide better sexual experience since they have nothing to contribute to the relationship, while the wealthy ones lack the skills to win over a woman sexually.

She said 80 per cent of Nigerian men fall into the category of the rich.

She said during the podcast: “Eighty per cent of Nigerian men do not know what it is to please a woman.

“I can always know what comes up next.

“Many of them just want to get in and get out and say it was good.

“The wealthier the guy is, especially Nigerian men, the worse.

“I feel like sex with broke men is amazing because they have nothing to offer.

“You are sleeping with a broke man, he gives you everything.”