The Togo Football Federation have sacked French coach Claude Le Roy after failing to reach the 2021 AFCON finals set to take place in Cameroon.

To say Togo’s journey in the AFCON qualifiers was underwhelming would be an understatement.

The Sparrow Hawks managed to collect just two points from six games, finishing bottom of Group G behind Kenya, Comoros and Egypt.

They will now miss on their second consecutive Africa Cup of Nations, with their last appearance coming in 2017, one year after Le Roy’s appointment.

Following this disappointing achievement, TFF have decided to part ways with the former Ghana national team head coach.

The 73-year-old led the team during five years despite having an average record as in his 26 games in charge he won just five, drawing nine and losing 12.

The 1996 AFCON champion with Cameroon, will now be leaving what was his seventh stint with an African national team.

In the last decade, Le Roy took charge of Congo and DR Congo between 2011 and 2015.