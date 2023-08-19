Today is D-Day: Journey to ignite transformation for a new Nigeria begins, by Tajudeen Balogun 

As the sun rises on this momentous day, the anticipation in the air is electric. Today marks the beginning of a new journey towards a better Nigeria – a nation that works for all its citizens. No doubt, we are united in commitment to fostering prosperity, unity and progress in this great country.

In the heart of this abundantly blessed nation, our National Conference unfolds like a tapestry of possibilities. And as the Head of Media, Publicity, Mobilization and Publication MPMP sub-committee, I am humbled by the enthusiasm and dedication that have coursed through every article and every word written, with the purpose of inspiring change. The power of our collective voice, amplifies through the written words and resonates as a call to action for every member (of The Companion) and Nigerian, in general to come together, transcends many boundaries, such as professions.

This Conference is more than an event; it is a declaration of intent. The theme: “Building a Nigeria That Works For All: Prospects And Challenges,” encapsulates the essence of our aspirations. It underscores the importance of inclusivity, emphasizing that a united Nigeria is one where every citizen is a stakeholder in the journey towards a new dawn and progress. The Public Lecture stands as a cornerstone of the two-day event, offering a platform to explore the opportunities that lie ahead and confront the hurdles that we must collectively overcome.

Nigeria is not just a geographical entity, but an embodiment of dreams, ambitions and resilience of its people. By coming together under the banner of shared purpose, we can unleash the transformative power that lies within our diversity. That’s why we are having in our midst, a Professor of Applied English Linguistics, also deep in Arabic and Islamic knowledge, as well as a University don, Mahfouz A. Adedimeji, as our resource person.

Dear members and other participants, as we convene today, let us be reminded of our duty to Allah and the generations that will follow. Let our actions speak volumes, echoing our commitment to fostering an environment of equality, justice, and progress. Not a few will agree that the MPMP write-ups in the last 26 days and other mobilization efforts so far have sowed the seeds of inspiration. Therefore, as we set to gather for the Public Lecture today, at the University of Lagos UNILAG, Akoka, we are on the track to water these seeds (results of mobilization) with the promise of a brighter tomorrow.

Today is not just an ordinary day; it is the birth of a new chapter in the history of our organization The Companion (An Association of Muslim Men In Business and The Professions) and Nigeria as whole. Therefore, as you read and prepare to be part, make the Conference Public Lecture to serve as a beacon of hope – illuminating the path towards a future, where all Nigerians, regardless of background, can thrive. Let the power of our words and actions ignite a transformation that transcends boundaries, fueling and propelling a Nigeria that truly works for all.

In unity, determination and purpose, we stand poised to usher in a new dawn for our beloved nation. Today is D-Day – the day, The Companion is taking another bold step towards building a Nigeria that is inclusive, prosperous and united. Predictably, the journey ahead may be challenging, but it is one worth embarking upon in the first place, just as the final destination promises to be a better future for us all, Insha Allah.

Finally, I wish the entire gathering a resounding success. I pray may Allah reward our collective efforts, pave the way for a Nigeria that stands as a testament to the power of unity and progress.

Balogun is Deputy Editor, The Eagle Online Newspaper, Lagos, Nigeria.