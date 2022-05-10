Tobi Amusan headlines Doha 2022 Diamond League hurdles

2021 Diamond League champion, Tobi Amusan has been listed by world Athletics among the world-class women hurdlers to race at the 2022 Wanda Diamond League meeting in Doha, Qatar on Friday.

The reigning Africa and Commonwealth Games 100m hurdles champion is billed to race against eight other stars, including world record holder (12.20s) and Tokyo Olympics silver medal winner, Kendra Harrison of the USA and Jamaica’s Megan Tapper, bronze medal winner also at the Tokyo Olympics.

Others listed in the same race with Amusan are Jamaican Britany Anderson; Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton, French sprinter Cyréna Samba-Mayela as well as American duo of Gabriele Cunningham and Payton Chadwick.

The event, scheduled at the SC Stadium in Doha on Friday, is the first Diamond League for the year.

Amusan became the first Nigerian athlete ever to win a Diamond League Trophy since inception in 2010 last year in Zurich. She also set a sensational new African Record and Personal Best of 12.42secs at the competition.

This will be Amusan’s second trip to Doha and 13th appearance in the top tier of World Athletics’ one-day meeting competitions.

The Nigerian placed second in Doha in May 2019, running 12.73s behind Jamaica’s Williams Danielle (12.66s).

She made her Diamond League debut at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea held at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in May 2018 and would go on to compete in three more meetings that year.

Amusan was not only crowned the 2021 Diamond League Champion and awarded a Diamond Trophy last year; she also won $30,000 in prize money as well as a wild card for this year’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA.