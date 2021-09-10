Tobi Amusan breaks African record, becomes first Nigerian to win Diamond League

Nigeria’s Oluwatobiloba Amusan became the first Nigerian athlete in history to win a Diamond League trophy, storming to victory in the women’s 100m Hurdles in Zurich.

Amusan did not just become the first Nigerian to win a Diamond League trophy, she did it in style on Thursday.

She shattered Glory Alozie’s African Record and running a new Personal Best of 12.42s (+0.4) to win the race.

An uncontrollable Amusan, draped in the Nigerian flag, couldn’t contain her emotions, letting it all out on the track, seeing that she has become the fastest African athlete in history, a dream she has been longing for.