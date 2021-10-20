Tobby to host Business Brunch, position Millennials on path to wealth creation

The Business Brunch is set to take place on Friday, 29th of October at the Alliance Française de Lagos. This event is a social empowerment initiative to help individuals in their personal and professional lives. Attendees will be learning how to Network, strategically position and brand themselves to gain and create wealth.

The event, which will be held both physically (Strictly by invitation) and virtually, will have in attendance seasoned speakers from diverse business industries and backgrounds such as:

– Dr. Linus Okorie – Leadership expert and founder, GOTNI Leadership Centre

– Chinwe Egwim – Award winning Economist and founding partner, DAS Hub Africa

– Ifeoma Udoh – Founder, Shecluded

– Sola Adesakin – Financial literacy and investment expert and founder Smart Stewards

– Ife Durosinmi Etti – Founder, Herconomy

The host of the event, Gusi Tobby, in a statement said, “…imagine a good number of people not having the financial capacity to enable them network, nobody to guide them on being strategically positioned or even brand themselves so the right people will be attracted to them and improve their visibility. This way, dreams die, hopes are lost, and forward thinking people become fewer by the day

“This is why I am organizing the Business Brunch with GUSI TOBBY for people who need to understand that there is a mindset to creating wealth; and only with finances, the right network, a good reputation, and being in relevant circles can most things work out for you”.

About Gusi Tobby

Gusi Tobby Lordwilliams, fondly called the LORD T of Impact, is a seasoned reputation management consultant with specialization in PR and communications. She currently works at the GOTNI leadership center as a digital media and communications consultant.

Gusi is highly enthusiastic about improving the welfare of humanity and in 2019, she founded a nonprofit organization, Girl Hub Africa (GHA) the largest all female volunteering network in Africa, where she currently serves as a member of the Board of Trustees.

Special guests attending this event are: Juliet Ibrahim, Lerika Kleinhans, Dr Kaffy Shafau, Maje Ayida, Beauty Tukura, Foluke Michael, Winfrey Okolo, Alex Unusual and a host of others.