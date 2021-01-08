You keep screaming: “Trump will go to jail! Trump will go to jail!” You even went as far as to boastfully proclaim: “Trump is shameless and he will spend the rest of his life in prison!” and that “he’s fighting for his life, but it is too late!”

Your dark heart, sheer cruelty and sadistic disposition and your hateful, uncouth, unlettered and ignorant assertions never cease to amaze me! Frankly I do not know whether to laugh or cry!

Meanwhile you do not have the guts to say that the tyrant and psychopath that has turned you into a slave in your own country, that is ruling and killing you and your people, that has turned you into the poorest and most wretched people in the world, that has transformed your nation into the biggest banana republic and joke on the African continent, that has destroyed your future, that has taken away your peace, that has buried your joy and that has stripped and robbed you of all your glory, honour, self-respect and dignity will even miss a heartbeat for his heart-wrenching and barbaric atrocities let alone go to jail.

The brave one that jumped the gate and stormed the National Assembly with others a few years ago did not go to jail but is now your Speaker of the House. The courageous ones that manned the ramparts during the #EndSARS protests did not go to jail but are now your heroes. The angry ones that marched the streets and protested against Goodluck Jonathan did not go to jail, but are now your rulers. The murderous ones that ordered the attacks on the EndSARS protesters did not go to jail but are now the pampered.

The barbaric ones that steal your land, rape your women, kidnap your children and slaughter your loved ones do not go to jail but are now the favoured. The senile one that hates you with a pathological hatred and that concurs with foreign leaders that you are “fantastically corrupt” and that you are “lazy and idle youths” did not go to jail but now holds the levers of power in your country.

None of these ones must go to jail! Only Trump that must go to jail. You are sick and cowardly.

Before you earn the right to condemn and criticise Trump and say he will go to jail, kindly consider your own pitiful condition and the insensitive and evil disposition of your own President and condemn and criticise him first. If you cannot do that, then just shut up and stop whining about Trump or wishing him evil.

Send your own leader to the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity, arrest all those that committed genocide, ethnic cleansing and mass murder over the last sixty years, apprehend all those that committed treason and executed a military coup d’etat against a democratically-elected Government, bring to justice all those that killed innocent civilians during peaceful protests, capture all those that slaughtered Indigenous People of Biafra youths over the last five years, cage all those that committed acts of terror and murdered three million Igbo civilians during the civil war, punish all those that crushed the people of Odi, Zaki Biam, Asaba, Obigbo/Oyigbo, Southern Kaduna and many other towns and communities over the last sixty years, bring to justice those that murdered Shia Muslims, Sunni Muslims and the Christians of the north over the last few years and first fix and right the wrongs of your own nation, then you can talk about Trump.

Pastor Bayo Oladeji, the spokesman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, expressed the thoughts of many when he said: “Those Nigerians who joined others in condemning the miscreants who invaded the Capitol over the U.S. poll should tell us why they refused to do the same in 2011 when their god lost at the poll and many lives were lost in the process. Or is it a case of: ‘I was once blind but now I can see?’” Bayo has posed an excellent question, which is begging for an answer.

Meanwhile consider the words of Babatunde O. Gbadamosi. He said: “The world is now officially in hot soup. The last time Democrats were in power in America, they gave Buhari a leg up, ignored Boko Haram, destroyed Libya and offed their own Ambassador.”

Tunde’s contribution is apt and insightful: the world is indeed in trouble.

Again consider the words of Oraye St. Franklyn. He said: “One Governor said ‘rig and die’. He also said ‘write your will’. One President said ‘shoot-at-sight’ whilst another said ‘the dog and the baboon will be soaked in blood’. But Trump said VERIFY SIGNATURES. Yet the latter is the most vilified. Why?” Oraye has asked the million dollar question. Who will answer it?

Finally ponder on the words of Ikechukwu Ka Dibia Onyeji. He wrote: “If you turn on CNN, or BBC, or Al Jazeera, and see an information that I’ve been fingered in an attempt to rob a bank in Europe, I can speak English from morning till night here trying to clear my name, you may never believe me, because you saw it on CNN and BBC. Even if I’ve never for one day set foot in Europe, I’ll struggle to convince 10 of you that what you saw on your TV screens is a lie.”

Slowly we’re witnessing a world where the burden of proving that a crime took place has shifted from the accuser and the burden of proving that no crime took place has shifted to the accused. We’re in the age of Information Tyranny. Big news corporations and social media giants now decide for us who and what is right or wrong. They now decide what is fake news and what is not. They now decide who wins elections and who doesn’t. We’ve virtually outsourced our thinking to them. The media corporations and social media corporations today are far more powerful than they were 10 years ago.

All it takes for fraudulent elections anywhere in the world to be legitimised today, is to get any major news corporation to say it was free and fair, and any opposing voice to the contrary will be labelled FAKE NEWS. That is what happened in America this last election.

Whether Trump won or not, many of us will never know because we’ve been told by CNN and all the other BIG MEDIA that he lost. Anything else he’s saying is the ramblings of a delusional mad man. For four years the media corporations in America did a lot of harm to the image of Donald Trump.

He may not be a nice guy, I may not like him. But whatever character he possessed, was under serious assault by the media for four good years. They controlled what aspect of Trump’s character was available to the public.

Ask many people all they can say about Trump is what they have seen or heard from CNN. Slowly the image of a very shrewd, wise and resourceful billionaire gave way to a Tyrant, a petulant, racist character.

CNN even made it seem like Trump isn’t mentally fit enough to be America’s president! I mean a guy who has written books on wealth creation, and has even made wealth in billions of dollars is now not fit to be America’s president?!

The media made us all think that way. And now Trump’s Facebook and Twitter accounts have been blocked because of last night’s event. Censorship is now accepted because it is against a side the media doesn’t like, so it’ll pass.

INFORMATION TYRANNY is real. And we’re fully in that era. We’re even far too deep in the grasp of these information Tyrants to even understand their power and how they manipulate us.

However, many Americans, like the once who protested last night realise they’re being manipulated and they’re resisting. The media again is painting them as evil. I’ve seen words like “Insurrectionists”, “hooligans” and “seditionists” used to describe them.

Seventy-five million Americans voted for Trump. And we all saw how Trump’s early lead was crushed in questionable circumstances. But because a candidate anointed by the BIG MEDIA is on the receiving end we can’t question it, else they label us “anarchists” and “enemies of democracy”.

Even here many of us now think the height of intelligence is not supporting Donald Trump. If you support Trump then you’re a fool, and even worse than the fools that support Buhari.

I will never be against a protesting crowd. Because in their numbers lies the true strength of democracy we all love to defend and extol.

Whoever becomes the President of America come January 20, one thing is certain: what the media did in America by practically electing a president for the people, will be replicated in many countries of the world. And the beneficiaries will directly or indirectly be influenced by what happened in the 2020 American Election.

We must remember that once the media say they’re right, then there’s very little we can do about it. Hence the Will of the people will be replaced by the will of the media”.

Ikechukwu has hit the nail on the head. I could not have put it better myself. The media have now become the judge, the prosecution and the jury in any and every contentious issue. Anything that they allege and assert is sacrosanct and they alone rule in the affairs of men. What a strange and different world we live in today.

We have arrived in the days that the great American author, Aldous Huxley, graphically predicted in his famous book, titled: “A Brave New World.” We have sailed into the frightful and evil age that the brilliant Brirish author, George Orwell, accurately depicted in two of his most famous literary works, titled: “Animal Farm” and “1984” respectively. There is no doubt that in today’s increasingly totalitarian world, “some are more equal than others” and “Big Brother” is watching us all!

Before our very eyes the New World Order, in all its dark and fascistic glory, is unfolding and few are prepared to stand up against it. May God help us.

