To succeed at elections, Buhari asks APC to unify its ranks

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Daura urged members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to unite and cooperate with one another as a prerequisite for victory in the coming elections.

The President spoke when he received Dr Dikko Radda, the Katsina state governorship candidate of the APC and Faruk Lawal Jobe, the Running Mate at his residence.

President Buhari said party leaders need “to sit together,” to avoid divisions and ensure unity in order to avoid defeat at elections.

He said he received frequent reports on the ongoing campaigns in Katsina State and felt happy that so much hard work was being put into the exercise.

Once again, the President reiterated his determination to allow the reign of free, fair and credible elections in the country, adding that the outcomes in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun were testimonies of that resolution on his part.

He added that he felt honoured by the visit and wished the party a very good outcome in the contests.





