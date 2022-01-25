To secure Buhari during State Visit, Kaduna LGs contributed N110m

A certain document currently in circulation has revealed that the Kaduna State Government literally hounded 11 of the 23 local governments in the state to contribute N10 million each to provide additional security for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, during his recent visit to the state.

Buhari was in Kaduna for a two-day working visit on Thursday and Friday, last week, during which he commissioned some signature projects by the state government.

However, the document, which has gone viral, dated January 19, 2022, and signed by the Director Inspectorate, on behalf of the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Iliyasu Hussaini, asked the 11 LGAs to contribute N10 million each “to cater for additional security support to security agencies and logistics” during the President’s visit.

The memo was addressed to the council chairmen of Jama’a, Kaura, Zangon Kataf, Chikun, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Igabi, Zaria Sabon Gari, Giwa and Soba.

Titled: “APPROVAL TO PROVIDE SECURITY TOWARDS THE PRESIDENT’S VISIT,” the document read: “I am directed to convey approval for the following Local Governments to incur expenditure, to cater for additional security support to Security Agencies and logistics, preparatory to the visit of the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Kaduna State for commissioning of projects.

“You are requested to ensure strict compliance with budgetary provisions, financial rules and regulations on the expenditure, please.”

In his reaction, Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Dr. Shehu Makarfi, explained that the Local Governments applied for logistics, security, community mobilisation and advertorials in the media.”

According to him, the N10 million was the maximum amount approved for each Local Government to spend from their funds.

Makarfi said: “It was as approved for the relevant LG that applied for logistics, security, youth and community mobilisation and media advert, adding that only those who had the funds were allowed to spend the money.

“It was approved as the maximum they should spend from their fund. And only those, who have the fund are allowed to do so. The second page carried the details.”

There was tight security in Kaduna during the president’s visit, with heavily armed security personnel deployed to strategic locations, while helicopters were deployed for aerial surveillance.

THISDAY.