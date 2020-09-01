RelatedPosts No Content Available

When Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, got married to her ex-husband, Olakunle Fawole, aka Abounce, in 2017, many of their fans and colleagues were ecstatic. Congratulatory messages poured in from far and near.

However, people were jolted when news surfaced a few months later that things had fallen apart between Yvonne and Abounce.

Meanwhile, Jegede posted an open letter on her Instagram page on Tuesday morning, apologizing to her ex-husband and her other exes whom she might have hurt.

Yvonne wrote: “The last few years have been such an experience, I’ve had the high, the low, the incredible and the not so incredible. I’ve been hurt and I have hurt people as well but after my last birthday a few days ago, I decided to totally let go of the past and earnest the opportunity in the present and reach out to the future to create a better story for myself and my family.

“To this end, I am reaching out to all my Ex-es, the one I wouldn’t talk to or work with anymore, to say-I have forgiven you and I am also apologizing to those I have hurt because, in relationships, it takes two(2) to tangle so I am also sorry.

“To my Ex-husband, it is nothing but love, peace and mutual respect. The past is past, it didn’t work out, we should move on.

“To business associates and friends turn strangers, for the moment I hurt you, I am deeply sorry. To those I felt hurt me, I have also forgiven. Let us work together again, let’s be cool again even if we are not the best of friends.

“To my fans, thank you for standing by this Choco Girl and to the whole wide world, I am starting afresh, please join me on this new journey.”