TNG demands investigation into ownership of winner of 5G auction

The Transparency Nigeria Group has asked the Federal Government of Nigeria and all the relevant security agencies to immediately launch an investigation into the business practices of MAFAB Communications Limited, one of the companies that was announced as a successful bidder for one of Nigeria’s 3.5 GHz licences.

The TNG made the demand in a statement on Monday by Umar Dadiyata, shortly after the bid results were announced.

The group alleged that MAFAB Communications was incorporated in 2020 and has no comprehensive tax history.

It said it also appears to have been specifically set up by connected insiders for the purpose of acquiring one of the highly valued 5G licences.

The TNG demanded an immediate investigation into MAFAB Communications and the Al Thani Group to establish if Dr. Musbahu Muhammad Bashir, the promoter of the company is a front for vested interests.

MAFAB Communications and Mobile Telecommunications Network won the bid auction conducted by the Nigerian Communications Commission and the Ministry of Digital Economy in Abuja on Monday.

Airtel Nigeria lost out in the process.