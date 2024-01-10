TMKG Consulting joins forces with P+ Measurement Services under Odiakose’s leadership

TMKG Consulting, a pioneering force in Out-of-Home (OOH) media auditing in Nigeria and P+ Measurement Services, the country’s leading independent PR measurement and audit consultancy have completed a buy-in that brings both businesses under one platform known as the Media Monitoring & Audit Group (MMAG), a wholly owned Nigerian holding company.

Founded in 2005, TMKG Consulting has been at the forefront of providing independent proof of performance and measurement for brands investing in out-of-home media, saving advertisers over N5 billion in potential investment losses due to non-compliance.

With a commitment to ensuring adherence and optimization of media investments, TMKG Consulting has solidified its position as a trusted authority in the advertising media industry.

In a strategic move to amplify their capacity to comprehensively monitor media assets and ensure compliance, both companies have merged management, operations, and processes under the leadership of Philip Odiakose currently Chief Media Analyst at P+ Measurement Services. Philip takes on the dual role of Chief Media Analyst and Managing Consultant at P+ Measurement Services and TMKG Consulting.

Philip brings to the team over 15 years of cognate experience, subject matter expertise, and thought leadership in the media monitoring and measurement space. His unparalleled expertise and leadership will be instrumental in further elevating the Group’s services to meet and exceed clients’ expectations.

Expressing excitement about the merger, Dan Oshodin, TMKG Consulting’s co-founder and founding CEO, stated: “We are thrilled to announce this significant milestone. We believe that partnering with P+ Measurement aligns perfectly with TMKG’s vision and values which include championing integrity, accountability, and transparency in the Nigeria advertising and media industry. It opens exciting opportunities to expand service offerings across more and all media platforms, enhance regional market presence, and provide even greater value to clients.”

Speaking on the new development, Philip Odiakose said that “the integration facilitates a broader spectrum of media monitoring and performance audit services, reinforcing the commitment of both entities to comprehensively support brands’ media strategies. The collaborative effort within the Media Monitoring and Audit Group (MMAG) is set to revolutionize the industry landscape.”

He commented further, “TMKG Consulting brings to the forefront its proprietary online inventory management and competitor tracking application, PosterTrack. This innovative tool ensures credible reporting and expedites issue resolution, significantly contributing to reducing industry debt.”

“The unified force of TMKG Consulting and P+ Measurement Services looks forward to harnessing these advancements to optimize brands’ media initiatives and drive effectiveness across all media channels,” he said.