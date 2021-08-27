TMG elects Rafsanjani as new chairman

The Transition Monitoring Group on Friday elected Auwal Rafsanjani, Executive Director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, as the new Chairman of its Board.

This was contained in a statement by Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi on behalf of Transition Monitoring Group.

The statement said Rafsanjani alongside other members of the board were elected at the group’s Annual General Meeting in Abuja.

Other members elected included Mirian Menkiti, Vice Chair; Tijani Abdulkareem Treasurer; Ekaete Judith Umoh, representing persons with disabilities; Tayo Akinpelu, representing youth; and Abdu-Azis Bako, North Central.

Others were Sylvester Okoduwa, South South Coordinator; Joseph Gimba, North East; Adesina Adefolahan, South West; Gabriel Odom, South East; and Hajia Fatima Umar, North West.

Akiyode-Afolabi said that earlier, the group held its AGM with an Electoral Summit, with the theme: “The Future of Nigeria Election: The Way Forward.”

He added: “The Summit looked at various issues that can improve or impede elections in Nigeria with focus on electoral security, internal party democracy, electronic voting and the impact of election litigation on the integrity of our electoral process.

“Mr Rafsanjani, who is also the Head of Transparency International-Nigeria and the chairman Board of Trustee, Amnesty International-Nigeria will now steer the affairs of the flagship election observation coalition in the country for the next four years.

“He is known for his consistent engagement of the polity in the last two decades pushing for sustainable reforms that will bring lasting solutions to Nigerian many crisis.

“Other members elected by the group included 10 new Board members and the state coordinators who were pooled from different demographics to reflect the diversity of the country.

“Rafsanjani succeeded Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi who stepped down having served the required maximum four years single-term in office.”

She said that Rafsanjani while delivering his acceptance speech, thanked the outgoing board and promised to add to some of the achievements made by his predecessor.

Abiola-Afolabi said Rafsanjani outlined his key agenda as the Chairman of the Board and promised to carry along members by running an all-inclusive organisation, rebuilding partnership with stakeholders ,donor community and relevant agencies.

She said: “He noted that the new leadership will make all necessary efforts to bring together all members in order to work as a team toward moving the organisation forward.

“He also promised to mobilizs citizens to demand for accountability in order to choose the right leaders as we match toward the 2023 General Election.”

She added that the new board pledged to uphold an already established goodwill and sustained relationship the group presently enjoyed with the media.

She said Rafsanjani thanked the members of the coalition for their steadfastness and noted that in the spirit of accountability, the new board would resuscitate the TMG Newsletter: “Democracy Watch.”

This, he said, was to maintain constant communication with the members on the activities of the group.