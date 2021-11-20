TLNovelas is on DStv, GOtv

Due to popular demand, Tlnovelas (DStv channel 133), the home of thrilling Mexican telenovelas, is in Africa to stay, with revamped premium content, First To Territory Titles. Furthermore, DStv Confam and GOtv Supa viewers can now be part of the experience as the channel becomes available on the Confam and Supa package!

Tlnovelas includes a host of the most successful telenovelas within the Televisa Group of over 800 titles. The channel captivates its audiences through compelling plots that drive unique emotional connections with viewers. From young adults, women, men and even children, there is a story for everyone to enjoy.

New telenovelas never seen in Africa will be aired on Tlnovelas along with the flagship shows that have been proven successes worldwide. Initial programming of Tlnovelas include great stories such as “Road to Destiny”, “I Dare you to Leave”, “Fooled into Love” and “Crown of Tears”, which all premiered on November 8th, 2021.

Not only will the romantic comedies, epic dramas and binge-worthy stories continue on the current platform, customers on the newly launched GOtv Supa package will also have access to all the drama and intrigue that DStv viewers have come to know and love on the channel.

“We are constantly engaged in using the feedback we receive from our customers to enhance their entertainment experience” says Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, “We are excited to have this new Tlnovelas as a permanent member of the MultiChoice family, and in quality HD. In this way, we are staying true to our vision of adding value and choice to our offering, and thereby enriching the lives of our customers”.

“This new dual audio channel will showcase the best of the Tlnovelas brand worldwide, with premium content, shorter windows and never seen titles in Anglophone and Lusophone Africa. With this new deal, Televisa reinforces its presence worldwide as a leader in the Pay-TV market by offering top content with the best quality. We very are excited to further develop this expansion in Africa hand in hand with a leading media player, our long-standing partner, Multichoice,” said Valentina Lauria Romero, Director of Televisa Networks for International Markets.

Don’t miss out on the entertainment! Subscribe or reconnect to DStv or GOtv Supa via the website, www.dstvafrica.com and www.gotvafrica.com. Also, manage your subscription easily from the comfort of your couch with the MyDStv or MyGOtv app, available for download on the Apple or Google Play store.