Tiwa Savage’s sex tape hits the internet

A leaked video of a person who bore a striking resemblance to singer, Tiwa Savage has been posted online.

Recall that Savage disclosed weeks ago, that she was being blackmailed with her sex tape.

The singer disclosed this during an interview with American radio host, Angie Martinez that the video features her and her current partner.

However, Savage stated she had decided not to pay the blackmailer because blackmailers usually come for more.

She said then:

“Yesterday I was leaving a radio station in my car and my road manager sent me a message and was like ‘Yo check your phone’ and I’m like okay, then I checked it and I’m like where did you get it from and he like I just got it like 20 minutes ago.

“It’s a tape of me and the person I’m dating right now,”

“I got off the phone and sent it to my manager and she was like ‘Oh my God’ and I was like what are we gonna do? So the person is asking for money now.”

“I asked him where he got it from and he said he received it about 20 minutes earlier.

“The video was sent to him and it is a tape of me and the person I am dating right now.

“The first thing I did after I got off the phone was that I sent it to my manager and asked what we should do.

“The person is asking for money now. The person I am dating is going crazy too.

“My manager asked how much the person is asking for.“

“I decided I was not going to pay the person because if I do, two months from now, three months down the line, or even two years later, you are going to come back again.

“Who knows, if I send the money, the person will probably release it.

“I am not going to let anyone blackmail me for doing something natural.”

When asked if the blackmailer was the person she was dating, Savage cleared the air about her current partner’s reaction to the news.

She added,

“No. He is going crazy too. I’m like what are we gonna do and my manager is like ‘How much are they asking for?’ So I woke and I was like no – I pay now, two months time you gonna come back again and two years and who knows if I do send you the money you are gonna release it anyway.”

“Like the fact that I’m not going to allow anyone to blackmail me for doing something that is natural.”

Tiwa shared that the person who contacted her threatened to release the tape if she does not pay them the bitcoin amount that they asked for.