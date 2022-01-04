Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband fathers another child

Tunji Balogun, the husband of popular musician, Tiwa Savage, has a son with his new lover.

Balogun, popularly known as Teebillz, made this known on his Instagram page, sharing photos and a video of the baby.

He wrote: “Blessed to experience the most amazing feeling once again……..King Zayn.”

The video that accompanied the post was captions: “Amazing grace…King Zayn #Alhamdulillah.”

Savage and Teebillz got married in 2013.

They however went their separate ways over accusation and counter-accusation of infidelity.

But they had a child between them, Jamil, before parting ways.

Before the marriage, Balogun has had two other children, Olabisi and Gaetano, according to reports.