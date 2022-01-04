Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband fathers another child

Tunji Balogun, the husband of popular musician, Tiwa Savage, has a son with his new lover.
Balogun, popularly known as Teebillz, made this known on his Instagram page, sharing photos and a video of the baby.
He wrote: “Blessed to experience the most amazing feeling once again……..King Zayn.”
The video that accompanied the post was captions: “Amazing grace…King Zayn #Alhamdulillah.”
Savage and Teebillz got married in 2013.
They however went their separate ways over accusation and counter-accusation of infidelity.
But they had a child between them, Jamil, before parting ways.
Before the marriage, Balogun has had two other children, Olabisi and Gaetano, according to reports.