Tiwa Savage wants ‘one of my ballers’ to gift her Hilux for birthday

Popular songstress, Tiwa Savage, has released her birthday Wishlist.

Savage, who will be 42 in a few days, made the Wishlist available on her Insta stories with photographs accompanying it.

The photos she shared included: a 2022 black Hilux, designer bags, shoes, gold bracelets and iPhone.

She wrote on the vehicle: “Which one of my ballers can deliver 2022 black Hilux cause the Queen needs 24/7 security.”

On the bracelets and bags, Savage wrote: “Ok so I know someone should be able to run one of these, this is really for your request birthday week.”

For the shoes, she said” “Birthday wish list.”

And for the iPhone, she wrote: “One of my guys can run this one o with a Goyard phone case.”