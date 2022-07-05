Tiwa Savage to be conferred with honorary doctorate degree in UK

Singer Tiwa Savage is set to be conferred with an honorary doctorate degree from her alma Mata, Kent University.

The Afrobeat singer will receive the award based on outstanding and inspirational performances in the music industry.

According to the university, the event holds at Canterbury from 11-15 July and Rochester on 20th July where 10 individuals will be awarded.

“Among those to receive awards will be singer-songwriter and Afrobeat star Tiwa Savage and the 2021 Nobel Laureate for literature and Kent emeritus professor, Abdulrazak Gurnah

‘The ceremonies will take place at Canterbury from 11-15 July and Rochester on 20 July. Kent alumni Tiwa Savage will be made Doctor of Music in recognition of her inspiration and international career..” the University statement confirmed.

Tiwa Savage bagged a Bachelor degree in Business Administration from the University of Kent.

