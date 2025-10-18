Tiwa Savage: I don’t mind being a second wife, won’t create problems

Nigeria’s renowned singer Tiwa Savage, has revealed that she would not mind being a second wife, promising that she won’t create problems in the marriage.

The singer and 45-year-old mother of one made the revelation and promise when she featured on an American podcast: “Air Service.”

Savage said: “If I meet somebody who can really marry me, they are either in their 50s or already married….

“So, I don’t know.

“Maybe I can be a second wife.

“I think so.

“I could be a second wife.

“I think I can go along with the first wife, and she’s going to love me because I’m not going to be troublesome.

“I’m going to be going on tours.

“I’m not really going to stress you.

“I’m very respectful.

“I know that you are the first wife and would accord you that respect.”

Savage was married to a music executive, Tunji Balogun, popularly known as Teebillz, from 2013 to 2016.